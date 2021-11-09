International
The first major storm of winter 2021-2022 is heading towards Manitoba – Winnipeg
Summer temperatures were quite high in Manitoba – but it’s time for the last curtain call.
The province’s first major winter storm for the 2021-2022 season is approaching and carries with it the ability to cover the province with snow.
The last day of over-season conditions on Tuesday is expected to give way to overnight cloud cover, followed by rain and possibly snow on Wednesday and Thursday.
“My God. “Usually the first winter storm can be in late September or early October,” David Phillips, senior climatologist at Environment Canada, told 680 CJOB on Tuesday.
“This is a system that bombed Vancouver over the weekend. He came over the Rockies, will run today in a Alberta scissors and will race across the Prairies.
However, Manitoba can see the most rainfall from the cut provinces, according to Phillips, because it will be above the province when it joins a “Texas low”, which brings with it much more moisture.
As for Tuesday morning, specific weather statements or winter storm hours have been issued for almost all of southern Manitoba.
By Friday morning, Environment Canada predicts 25 inches of snow could fall over most of that region. Higher altitude areas, such as Riding Mountain National Park, could be seen closer to 50 cm.
Those Manitoba lakes are like hot tubs there and there will be a local snow ‘lake effect’.
“It depends on the time,” Phillips said. “We already know that winter (will be) shorter this year, but I think we will see considerable snow.”
Immediate shift from temperatures in low teens to a snow cover can create some messy conditions, especially on provincial roads.
“That snow will be attacked by warm ground, so you may not see as much accumulated as it actually falls.”
“Instead, (Manitobans could see) blowing snow… because of the energy of this system. That makes the car treacherous. “
As multiple temperature records were broken this fall, Phillips said a record of snowfall could be surpassed on Memorial Day. The current Manitoba record was 9 cm in 1985.
If you are not a fan of winter weather, Phillips said there is a silver lining for you.
“It’s not like winter is coming with a lot of noise. “It’s almost as if the temperatures will not be as pleasant as they used to be, but somewhere more seasonal – maximums of 0 C, lower temperatures of -8 C.”
Manitoba needs above average snowfall to balance the effects of summer drought: minister
