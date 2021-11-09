Cows in the room: why is no one talking about farming in Cop26? | Cop26

The cow in the room is being ignored by this cop, says Carl Le Blanc of Climate Healers. Animal husbandry has been removed from the agenda and put on the menu.

Le Blanc was one of a number of activists who joined the climate march on Saturday in Glasgow to demand action for a new sustainable food system. They struggled with strong storms to express their point with four giant inflated animals tied to ropes above their heads or tied to the ground. Each symbolized a different problem of the livestock industry: a 40-foot cow for methane, a chicken for Covid and health, a fish for microplastics, and a pig for obesity.

Many industry representatives and activists feel that not enough attention has been paid to food and agriculture in Cop26, despite it being one of the keys to reducing emissions over the coming decades. The food served in the canteen has been criticized for nearly 60% of the dishes containing meat or dairy, which the Animal Rebellion campaign group described as the equivalent of serving cigarettes at a lung cancer conference.

During the two weeks of the conference, topics such as finance, energy and transport have split their days, but there has not been a day dedicated to agriculture or food systems. Agriculture was included in Nature Day on Saturday, where much was said about forest protection, but less about cutting meat consumption, food waste and strong commitments to change agricultural subsidy systems.

Agriculture is a complex issue in the journey to net zero, as it is both a source and a sinkhole for emissions. circle 20% of global emissions come from agriculture and land use, and this increases to more than 25% for the food system as a whole, which includes processing, packaging and transportation. However, large amounts of carbon can be seized by modifying agricultural lands, with the creation of more forests, healthier peat lands and wetlands. Although some argue that we should stop consuming livestock livestock altogether, others believe that the low density of grazing animals like cattle is an important part of creating agricultural land habitats that produce food and also provide a home for the animals. wild.

Livestock in the state of Para, Brazil, where the destruction of the Amazon has accelerated, in part due to illegal deforestation to clear land for intensive farms. Photo: Mauro Pimentel / AFP / Getty Images

In terms of individual action, switching to a more plant-based diet is one of the single most effective ways to reduce emissions, but the UK government seems reluctant to put science on the issue in politics. It quickly wiped out research along with its net zero strategy that encouraged taxes on high-carbon foods like meat.

None of the presidents of the four UK agricultural unions present at Cop26 believe they should reduce the number of livestock in their respective countries, or that people should reduce meat consumption. They told the Guardian that methane emissions could be tackled through new technologies instead of reducing the number of cows on farms. Thomas Vilsack, the US secretary of agriculture, says he believes Americans can continue to eat the same amount of meat by keeping the world within safe limits of global warming.

Quick guide What is beef with cows and the climate crisis? show Cows and other farm animals produce about 14% of man-made climate emissions. But it is the methane component of those emissions that causes the most concern. About a third of man-made methane emissions I’m from livestock, mainly beef and dairy cattle, produced in the digestion process that enables ruminants (hoofed animals including cows, sheep and goats with a four-part stomach) to absorb the plants. Although methane decomposes relatively quickly in the atmosphere, it is a more powerful greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide. Reducing these emissions is considered one of the most immediate opportunities to slow global warming. Methane reduction options include alternative feed for livestock, reducing food and waste loss, and cutting meat and milk production. While the US and EU made a joint commitment last month to reduce methane emissions by almost a third in the next decade, there are no specific commitments for the agricultural sectors. Countries are wary of engaging in specific actions, such as reducing meat production or consumption, so they prefer to set emission targets flexibly for how they are achieved. Activists say the emissions targets of countries, including the UK and the EU, that they have set are not achievable without reductions in meat and milk consumption. Photo: Pablo Porciuncula / AFP Thank you for your comment.

In a small side room at the Cop26 conference, pro-vegan groups said there was more discussion about meat than at Cop two years ago, but nevertheless politics lagged far behind science. Animal meat is outdated, it makes no sense. It is from the last century, says Bernat Aaos, co-founder of the plant-based meat company Heura Foods.

But others warn that it is dangerous to reproduce historical trends to show farmers what their goals should be. There can be one size fits all, says Ishmael Sunga, CEO of the Confederation of South African Trade Unions (SACAU). I respect that space, but they can not impose their views on others.

Small family farms produce a third of the world’s food, and hundreds of millions of people depend on livestock for their livelihood. Although farming for animal proteins is a major driver of biodiversity loss, Sunga says it is important to make sure any change is fair to producers on the front line. It should be a fair transition. We know that most farmers in developing countries are almost poor. It is also an irony that food is one of the largest industries in the world, but it brings a lot of bad to farmers. They are hungry, absorbing the danger of the climate, while the rest of us keep walking smiling.

The only significant agricultural announcement made on agriculture at the leaders’ summit was the AIM4C statement unveiled by US President Joe Biden in partnership with the UAE. She promised a An additional $ 4 billion for agricultural innovation aimed at reducing emissions. But this has been criticized by many activists who say it is an attempt to reformulate destructive intensive agriculture as part of the climate solution, rather than the problem.

The US and the UAE are presenting a vision for the future of agriculture that is a future without farmers. Such a form of farming is a dangerous fantasy, says Tom Wakeford, an ecologist and action researcher at ETC Group.

A Holstein cow waiting to be milked using automated milking equipment in Alberta, Canada. Photography: Design Pics / Alamy

There are two main camps when it comes to the relationship between agriculture and wildlife. Some believe in land saving, which is essentially intensive agriculture with specific wildlife areas, while others believe in land allocation, which refers to agroecological approaches where agriculture and wildlife coexist.

Jyoti Fernandes, a Dorset farmer and policy and campaign coordinator at the Land Workers Alliance, is a proponent of the latter. She believes that livestock is an important part of traditional land management. For him, the key is to ban intensive meat farming and focus on producing high quality meat within smaller, mixed farms that provide high employment for locals.

It is scandalous that so little time in Cop26 has been devoted to agroecological farmers, she says. The program is very weak. If they are promoting nature, we need to talk about agriculture. Agroecological agriculture can nurture biodiversity, seize carbon, and regenerate the planet by taking care of our land, creating habitats, and planting trees.

Subsidies are at the heart of how agricultural landscapes are shaped. A recent UN report concluded that almost 90% of the $ 540 billion in global agricultural subsidies given to farmers destroy nature and feed the climate crisis. Subsidies have generally encouraged farmers to produce as much food as possible, but this has been at the expense of wildlife.

With habitat destruction due to agricultural land expansion identified as one of the main drivers of biodiversity decline, many are arguing that agricultural subsidies should be radically reviewed. The UN report found that redirecting subsidies to beneficial agricultural practices could be a game changer, however they were little mentioned in the leaders’ speeches at Cop26.

The most significant announcement came on Nature Day, when governments approved Policy Action Agenda, signaling their intention to shift agricultural subsidies to better support climate-friendly and nature-friendly agriculture. Although it included only 16 countries, it included major issuers, such as Switzerland, Nigeria, Spain and the United Arab Emirates; in total these countries represent 10% of world greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture. Great Britain too launched a $ 65 million Rural Transition program to help developing countries move towards more sustainable agricultural systems.

Cattle graze on a regenerative farm in Cumbria. Photo: Anthony Cullen / The Guardian

Agricultural policy in the UK Environmental Land Management (ELM), announced earlier this year, will reward farmers for providing public goods, such as planting trees, water conservation and biodiversity benefits on their farms. Farmers who graze livestock less intensively, with more space for nature on their farms, will also be rewarded.

The President of the National Farmers’ Union of England, Minette Batters, says that changing the subsidy system and using private funds is an opportunity to implement nature-based solutions, such as planting trees, using less chemical fertilizers, creating more hedges and land enrichment on agricultural land.

We have taken the opportunity to establish a new relationship with the land and new economic value for the land. We all talk about it, but we were absolutely horrible at getting finances back where they need to go. Those trillions just circulate on the air. We need to bring that financial resource back to earth.

We can do nothing without farmers, they are the eco-force of the future, she says.

While many industries such as coal and gas may have felt positive about not being included in the Cop26 program, many farmers think they can make a real difference.

What is surprising to us is why agriculture is not on the table with negotiators, says Sunga. By focusing on other areas and not focusing on food and agriculture, you are escaping the problem and here will be the most influential solutions.

