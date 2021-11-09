The SpaceX crew begins the return journey from the International Space Station





The Dragon vehicle, called Endeavor, was unloaded from the space station as scheduled shortly after 2:00 p.m. Eastern time

Four astronauts who arrived at the International Space Station in April for a long-term scientific mission began their return journey to Earth on Monday as their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule split from the orbital lab for a home flight. The Dragon vehicle, named Endeavor, was removed from the space station as scheduled shortly after 2:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) in a process broadcast live by a NASA Internet broadcast, with video showing astronauts tied to the cockpit wearing their white helmet flight suits. Operating autonomously, the spacecraft was pre-programmed to begin its launch with a 90-minute flight around the space station, allowing the crew to take a series of orbital post observation photographs, rotating the globe about 250 miles (400 km). ) up. The rocket launchers will then be launched to send the spacecraft to its final trajectory back to Earth. If all goes well, Endeavor was scheduled to parachute into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida around 10:30 p.m. EST on Monday (0330 GMT Tuesday), after a total return flight time of eight hours, including a fiery re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere. The frictional heat generated as the capsule plunges into the atmosphere usually sends temperatures around the outside of the vehicle to rise to 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit (1,927 degrees Celsius). The capsule and crew will be taken to sea by a special rescue team stationed near the Gulf. The crew consists of two NASA astronauts – mission commander Shane Kimbrough, 54, and pilot Megan McArthur, 50 – along with Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide, 52, and fellow mission specialist Thomas Pesquet, 43, an engineer. French by the European Space Agency. They set out to orbit the top of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that took off on April 23 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. They are the third crew launched into orbit under NASA’s new public-private partnership with SpaceX, the rocket company formed in 2002 by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who also founded electric car maker Tesla Inc. The return team was named “Crew 2” because it marks the second operational station “space station” that NASA has launched aboard a SpaceX capsule since the resumption of human spaceflight from US soil last year, following a nine-year hiatus at the end of spacecraft program in 2011. The replacement crew, Crew 3, was originally scheduled to fly to the space station in late October, but that departure was delayed by weather problems and an unspecified medical issue involving one of the four crew members. One irregularity faced by the Return Crew 2 is a hydraulic leak on the capsule board that has disabled the spacecraft’s toilet, which means astronauts will have to calm down with the outerwear of the space suits if nature i searches while flying home, according to NASA.

