Tearful reunions fill Logan Airports international terminal as travel restrictions ease by 33 countries

After an hour-and-a-half wait, Bittag, 48, finally walked out through the double-glazed doors under the arrival sign. The couple hugged, Campbell handed her the balloon and they climbed the escalator, hand in hand.

Reunification was one of dozens in Logan on Monday after the United States lifted travel bans against 33 nations established at the start of the pandemic, including much of Europe.

Couples kissed with masks or took them off for a short time to hug. Tears welled up in his grandparents’ cheeks as they reached out to touch grandchildren they had never met.

Around the world, excited travelers filled the ticket lines, which had long been empty. At London Heathrow Airport, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic made simultaneous take-offs for their first US-bound flights to New York City JFK Airport. In Heathrow, American Airlines employees waving the flag greeted the passengers.

Balbina Goncalez held for the first time her one-year-old nephew, Cairo Nicoll, who lives in Providence, RI, at the international arrivals terminal at Logan Airport after she arrived on a flight from Amsterdam. Jessica Rinaldi / Staff at the Globe

Logan welcomed several international flights from Europe, with best friends, parents and fiancés kept away from their loved ones in New England. Travelers must show vaccination evidence from a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization and give a final negative COVID-19 test result.

Daniella Goldstone, 32, from Hingham, was waiting outside the terminal with her daughter, Violet, who was born just five days after the United States closed its borders to foreign travelers. Both were waiting for Goldstones’s mother to arrive on a flight from London; she last visited the United States on Thanksgiving Day 2019; Since then, Goldstone has had two children.

Emotionally, having children during the closure was just awful because my mom had planned to fly out literally on the day they closed everything, Goldstone said. I mean, you are hormonal when you have a baby and then add the fear of being kicked out because of a pandemic and then being away from family without support.

As of March 2020, Goldstone said she had told herself just one more month until the borders reopened and she could be reunited with her mother. Then, in late October, when Goldstone was in the hospital to give birth to her son Max, she saw the news headlines reveal that the borders were about to reopen.

I immediately booked my mother the first flight out of London, she said. [Violet and Max] have a lot of particles with Mother. She will just cuddle with the two kids and I will be sleeping for the first time in two years.

Lucy Stiles, 40, was also expecting to be reunited with her London-based parents. When Stiles moved from Belgium to New Hampshire in 2019, what was once a four-hour car ride separating her and her parents became an international flight disrupted by a pandemic travel ban.

Lucy Stiles (right) hugged her mother, who arrived on a flight from London to the international arrival terminal at Logan Airport after not being able to see her for two years. Jessica Rinaldi / Staff at the Globe

As soon as the US government announced that it would start allowing vaccinated travelers from the UK, Stiles’s parents booked their flights. She kept their arrival awaited by her children, ages 11 and 17, so they would be surprised when they returned home from school on Monday.

I was excited, but until the real date was announced, I finally felt real, she said. Two long years have passed.

The new explosion of international traffic could not come quickly enough for Logan, who has seen a major blow on international travel. Before hitting COVID-19, Composite European states 30 percent of international visits to Boston, second only to visitors from Canada, under the Boston Grand Convention and the Bureau of Visitors.

As of September 2019, Logan had 724,791 international passengers passing through the airport, according to data from the Massachusetts Port Authority. By September 2021, the airport had recovered only 36 percent of that international traffic before the pandemic, with 260,481 passengers.

On Monday, as many families eagerly awaited the arrival of long-lost relatives, some were eager to welcome travelers they had never met.

Amy Langevin, 50, stood at the arrival terminal with her cellphone ready to start recording a video. Next to her, Emerson, her 9-year-old daughter, was holding a purple and pink sign that said Welcome to Loana’s home.

The family from Warwick, RI, welcomed the arrival of Loana, a 15-year-old girl from Germany, who has been trying to come to the United States to study for more than a year. But because of COVID, she could not find a host family.

Langevin, who once lived in Germany, said her family was eager to provide Loana with a home.

We’ve always had a house full, but now, it’s just me, my husband and Emerson. They were looking forward to filling some of the rooms, she said. We have been waiting for it since September. We look forward to seeing it in real life.

