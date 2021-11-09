International
Tearful reunions fill Logan Airports international terminal as travel restrictions ease by 33 countries
After an hour-and-a-half wait, Bittag, 48, finally walked out through the double-glazed doors under the arrival sign. The couple hugged, Campbell handed her the balloon and they climbed the escalator, hand in hand.
Reunification was one of dozens in Logan on Monday after the United States lifted travel bans against 33 nations established at the start of the pandemic, including much of Europe.
Couples kissed with masks or took them off for a short time to hug. Tears welled up in his grandparents’ cheeks as they reached out to touch grandchildren they had never met.
Around the world, excited travelers filled the ticket lines, which had long been empty. At London Heathrow Airport, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic made simultaneous take-offs for their first US-bound flights to New York City JFK Airport. In Heathrow, American Airlines employees waving the flag greeted the passengers.
Logan welcomed several international flights from Europe, with best friends, parents and fiancés kept away from their loved ones in New England. Travelers must show vaccination evidence from a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization and give a final negative COVID-19 test result.
Daniella Goldstone, 32, from Hingham, was waiting outside the terminal with her daughter, Violet, who was born just five days after the United States closed its borders to foreign travelers. Both were waiting for Goldstones’s mother to arrive on a flight from London; she last visited the United States on Thanksgiving Day 2019; Since then, Goldstone has had two children.
Emotionally, having children during the closure was just awful because my mom had planned to fly out literally on the day they closed everything, Goldstone said. I mean, you are hormonal when you have a baby and then add the fear of being kicked out because of a pandemic and then being away from family without support.
As of March 2020, Goldstone said she had told herself just one more month until the borders reopened and she could be reunited with her mother. Then, in late October, when Goldstone was in the hospital to give birth to her son Max, she saw the news headlines reveal that the borders were about to reopen.
I immediately booked my mother the first flight out of London, she said. [Violet and Max] have a lot of particles with Mother. She will just cuddle with the two kids and I will be sleeping for the first time in two years.
Lucy Stiles, 40, was also expecting to be reunited with her London-based parents. When Stiles moved from Belgium to New Hampshire in 2019, what was once a four-hour car ride separating her and her parents became an international flight disrupted by a pandemic travel ban.
As soon as the US government announced that it would start allowing vaccinated travelers from the UK, Stiles’s parents booked their flights. She kept their arrival awaited by her children, ages 11 and 17, so they would be surprised when they returned home from school on Monday.
I was excited, but until the real date was announced, I finally felt real, she said. Two long years have passed.
The new explosion of international traffic could not come quickly enough for Logan, who has seen a major blow on international travel. Before hitting COVID-19, Composite European states 30 percent of international visits to Boston, second only to visitors from Canada, under the Boston Grand Convention and the Bureau of Visitors.
As of September 2019, Logan had 724,791 international passengers passing through the airport, according to data from the Massachusetts Port Authority. By September 2021, the airport had recovered only 36 percent of that international traffic before the pandemic, with 260,481 passengers.
On Monday, as many families eagerly awaited the arrival of long-lost relatives, some were eager to welcome travelers they had never met.
Amy Langevin, 50, stood at the arrival terminal with her cellphone ready to start recording a video. Next to her, Emerson, her 9-year-old daughter, was holding a purple and pink sign that said Welcome to Loana’s home.
The family from Warwick, RI, welcomed the arrival of Loana, a 15-year-old girl from Germany, who has been trying to come to the United States to study for more than a year. But because of COVID, she could not find a host family.
Langevin, who once lived in Germany, said her family was eager to provide Loana with a home.
We’ve always had a house full, but now, it’s just me, my husband and Emerson. They were looking forward to filling some of the rooms, she said. We have been waiting for it since September. We look forward to seeing it in real life.
Taylor Dolven can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @taydolven. Julia Carlin can be reached at [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/11/08/metro/tearful-reunions-fill-logan-airports-international-terminal-travel-restrictions-ease-33-countries/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]