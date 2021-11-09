Geoffrey Cox pressured to quit job due to work from Caribbean | Jeffrey Cox

Conservative MP Geoffrey Cox is facing mounting pressure to resign Thursday night after it was revealed he got nearly 1 million moonlight last year and voted in the Commons while working as a lawyer in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) ).

In sharp comments, Boris Johnsons spokesman said MPs should be visible to their constituents and that the prime minister thinks the main task of MPs is to serve those who voted for them.

Labor and some of Coxs’s own disgruntled colleagues also expressed their anger at the former attorney general amid growing anger at the MPs’ second seats. Last week, former Secretary Owen Paterson left the Commons after a scandalous breach of lobbying rules for work done on behalf of two companies that paid him more than $ 100,000.

Cox, 61, declared his extra income as a lawyer and did not break any rules. But he faced outrage over the many hours spent at work unrelated to the Commons and the 150,000 he was paid for giving legal advice to the BVI on corruption allegations filed by the UK Foreign Office.

He also spent up to a month in the Caribbean tax haven earlier this year, but continued to vote in parliament by proxy, a system set up for parliament to continue its work during the blockade. Since being fired as a minister in a February reshuffle, Cox has spoken once in the room.

Cox was found to have done 49,154 for 51 hours of legal work for Khan Partnership Solicitors, while he got 14,999 for 14 hours of work for Fidlaw, a business law firm. In the most recent update of the MPs’ interest register, Cox said that from November 1 he would receive an annual salary of 400,000 from Withers, the international law firm. About 66666 would cover this year and he would work for them 41 hours a month. He recorded a total of 970 thousand incomes last year, for 705 hours of legal services.

Anneliese Dodds, chairwoman of the Labor Party, wrote to Johnson saying Coxs’s conduct raises serious questions about conflicts of interest between MPs who have secondary jobs involving them by lobbying or otherwise engaging directly with the government.

She said it was time for the prime minister to show leadership and it was clear that Cox took advantage of Covid-related parliamentary rules and flew to the BVI to vote with representatives from across the Atlantic.

Dodds added: I can only assume that you did not know about this deal and were shocked as much as everyone else when you found out what Sir Geoffrey did, because the alternative you knew and you were happy for one of your MPs and one former minister. To do so would be a total disregard for your role as leader of the Conservative Party and as prime minister.

Earlier, Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, said that Coxs’ work abroad was a legitimate thing to do as long as it was properly declared and that it was quite important to have some knowledge of what was going on at BVI .

Some younger Conservative MPs opposed Cox, saying he was damaging the reputation of those of us who have no second jobs. One said he has to make a decision what he wants to do with his life or he has to do his legal work and work wherever he takes it, or be in parliament, he does not have to do both.

Another said that there was an old guard mentality for the second job among veteran MPs in safer places, and that they were being disappointed while some of us are focused only on being a parliamentarian, taking care of the voters and to work hard.

But another Conservative MP claimed that the Coxs voters in the Torridge and West Devon country he has represented since 2005 were aware of his work outside parliament and this was highlighted in leaflets distributed in the area by opposition parties in the election. past.

Jolyon Maugham QC, who was a tax specialist, said: “I think most Coxs voters would expect him to see their well-being and that of the communities in Torridge and West Devon as his main concern. If he is not prepared to do so if he wants to get away from debates in tax havens, he should not be an MP.

A Johnsons spokesman said it was the MPs’ duty to be visible, to show voters that they were active on their behalf. Asked if Cox had failed to act that way, the spokesman said: It is up to the voters to make that judgment.

He also confirmed that the government will continue next week with the withdrawal of a motion to repair the standards procedure that sparked outrage amid Paterson’s debacle. The spokesman said MPs will have a chance Monday to approve a standards committee report detailing the Patersons violations of the MPs’ code of conduct.

The Coxs office did not respond to a request for comment.