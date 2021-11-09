Climate change threatens ‘fugitive’ humanitarian crisis, aid system collapses, UN warns

UN agencies say needs of people on the front lines are not being met

GLASGOW, Nov 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – In the six years since the Paris Agreement on Climate Change was approved in 2015, Madagascar has had only one good rainy season, leaving more than a million severely hungry people in the state. island of southeast Africa.

Sudden droughts and sandstorms have destroyed crops in the south, according to the UN World Food Program, forcing families to eat shrimp, wild leaves and cactus, with their malnourished children too weak to laugh or crying.

About 14,000 people in Madagascar are now on the brink of starvation.

From Madagascar to Afghanistan, where drought is displacing people already affected by the conflict, the hottest global temperatures are fueling hunger, poverty and migration among tens of millions in the most vulnerable countries, UN agencies warned on Tuesday.

Aid workers are trying to keep pace with the rising number of disasters even with global warming of 1.2 degrees Celsius today, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, pointing to the challenges of operating in troubled countries such as Haiti, Mali. and Yemen.

“A rise of 2.7 C, our current trajectory, or beyond would lead to a fleeing global humanitarian crisis, the magnitude of which would seriously threaten the collapse of (aid) systems,” he said in a preview of a the report to be published early. next year.

The research points out that from 2000-2019, about 7,000 disasters were recorded worldwide, an increase of 83% from the previous two decades, with floods increasing by 134% over the same period and extreme temperature events by 232%.

“I believe our time is up,” OCHA’s policy chief Hansjoerg Strohmeyer told reporters in Glasgow.

“Tens of millions are running out of time today because for them, the climate crisis is real – it is daily, it is irreversible and it is now.”

Aid agencies demanded that much more funding be channeled in efforts to help vulnerable countries adapt to the more extreme weather and rising seas that now affect most parts of the world, with the poorest communities hardest hit.

Richard Blewitt, who leads the international work for the British Red Cross, said the funds available to help people on the front lines of climate change, many in poor African countries, were too small and could not reach those who they needed more.

He compared about 30 billion euros ($ 34.8 billion) that Germany is deciding to fix the devastation following this summer’s floods, with floods in Niger in West Africa driving people away from their homes.

“We have a huge inequality in dealing with our climate crisis,” he said.

Agencies urged governments to fulfill an unfulfilled promise to provide $ 100 billion a year by 2020 to help developing countries tackle climate change and ensure the money makes a difference in lives in countries like Nigeria and Sudan. South.

INCREASE FOR FUNDS

In an effort to build the resilience of vulnerable people to the impacts of climate change, donor governments this week made new contributions to two key funds created to help the world’s poorest countries adapt to a warmer planet.

On Monday, the British government said more than $ 232 million had been committed to the Adjustment Fund, its highest single mobilization, by itself and others, including the United States, Canada, Sweden, Finland, Ireland, Germany, Norway, Qatar, Spain and Switzerland. .

The European Commission followed up with a further pledge of 100m euros ($ 115m) for the fund.

In addition, more than $ 450 million was mobilized for initiatives and programs to strengthen locally led approaches to adaptation, while Britain allocated 0 290 million (about $ 393 million) from its international climate finance for adaptation, including a major resilience program in Asia.

At COP26 on Tuesday, 12 donor governments pledged $ 413 million to the Less Developed Countries Fund (LDC), the only climate sustainability fund targeting the 46 poorest countries and helping more than 50 million people since 2001.

Yet despite the new money, funding for adaptation – at just over $ 20 billion a year – remains well below the estimated $ 70 billion annual needs among developing countries – an amount that could rise to $ 300 billion by in 2030, the United Nations said last week. .

In the Paris Agreement, governments said they would aim for a balance between international funding for emissions reductions and adaptation to vulnerable countries.

But so far only about a quarter of climate funding goes to programs to increase resilience through things like installing storm and early warning systems, planting mangroves in coastal areas and adopting drought tolerant crops. .

SUBMISSION DISASTERS

Jagan Chapagain, secretary general of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said global leaders “were making progress, but commitments to COP26 so far have been very small and unbalanced”.

He called for more support for adapting and repairing “losses and damage” caused by climate change, adding “we need to make sure this funding really reaches the most vulnerable communities”.

At a UN-led event on Monday, a Philippine official spoke about how her government is working to reduce the cost of flood insurance for small businesses by combining risk and using geo-labeling.

The head of Niger weather service, meanwhile, introduced a nationwide flood atlas and a system to train villagers and use WhatsApp to warn them before rivers overflow their banks, noting that 2 millions of people had been affected by the floods since 2010.

The German government said it plans to allocate 5% of its humanitarian spending to such a “preliminary action” by 2023.

Meanwhile, UN agencies said the world needed a major escalation of testing projects they and others have undertaken, from Bangladesh to Ethiopia and Malawi.

Selwin Hart, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Climate Action, said climate impacts were now “unprecedented” and would escalate even if global temperature targets were met, calling for urgent action and funding to address them. keep people on the front line safer.

“We know that adaptability and sustainability work, and early investment protects lives and livelihoods,” he said. “Financial tools and instruments, and technological solutions … are available now.”

