NB Liquor employees are ready to strike after a week if no agreement is reached





The union workers in NB Liquor will be in a legitimate strike position as of 12:01 a.m. next Tuesday after 97.7 per cent of them voted in favor of a strike. In a strike vote held last week, 521 of the 566 members of CUPE Local 963 voted to go on strike, union leaders announced at a news conference in Fredericton on Tuesday. Voting took place from 3 to 6 November. If a contract agreement is not reached next week, NB Liquor employees will join the thousands of public sector workers who went on strike on October 29th. Agnew, left, with CUPE New Brunswick president Stephen Drost said a strike would affect 41 stores operated by the Crown corporation. (Mrinali Anchan / CBC) Forty-one publicly owned and run retail stores and warehouses will be closed to incoming and outgoing traffic, Jamie Agnew, president of Local 963, told reporters. It would be up to NB Liquormanagement to draw up emergency navigation plans for the closures. “They are not telling us their emergency plans,” said Agnew, who suspected agency agencies in smaller communities could fill the gap. “I do not believe that agency stores can afford the business that NB Liquor handles within a day. We have stores that serve over 2,000 customers a day.” Agency stores typically exist communities without existing alcohol outlets and serve the public in places that the Crown corporation has chosen not to set up one of its own stores. Local 963, like CUPE locals already on strike, is at odds with the province over wages. Casual retail and warehouse employees earn $ 16.78 an hour, which is the lower end of the payroll spectrum, while full-time assistants can earn approximately $ 23 an hour, which is the highest end. . Agnew said a cautious agreement had been reached between the union and management a year ago, but it was blocked by Prime Minister Blaine Higgs. Sixty-nine days later, according to Agnew, the New Brunswick Labor and Employment Board decided that a preliminary agreement had not been reached. Both sides returned to the negotiating table. “The last offer offered to us was not acceptable,” Agnew said. “It was eight and a half percent over five years. Lower than the preliminary deal we thought we already had with them.” Since then, the union has not yet received another proposal from management. “I haven’t had an increase in three years and my last increase was five percent,” Agnew said. “We are fighting, we need a fair deal and we need it now.” For fiscal year 2020-2021, Crown Corporation has reporteda record high in sales of $ 505.9 million and a net income of $ 199.4 million.

