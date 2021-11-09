Natura Mayor urges Brazil to be more ambitious about climate





An aerial view shows a dead tree near a forest on the border between the Amazon and Cerrado in Nova Xavantina, Mato Grosso state, Brazil, July 28, 2021. Photo taken with a drone. REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli / Photo File

GLASGOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) – The climate change targets Brazil announced during the UN climate summit in Glasgow are not ambitious enough, said a founder and co-chair of Brazilian cosmetics company Natura & Co (NTCO3.SA). which owns brands including Avon and The Body Shop. Brazil announced new climate targets last week, pledging a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, compared to previous plans for a 43% reduction, while seeking to end deforestation. illegal until 2028. But these reductions are calculated against emission levels in 2005, which the right-wing government under President Jair Bolsonaro revised down retroactively last year. Advocacy groups say a 50% reduction from the new baseline means in fact a smaller reduction in tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions than Brazil’s previous commitment. Natura co-founder Guilherme Leal, the candidate for the third presidential seat of former Environment Minister Marina Silva in 2010, told Reuters that Brazil’s new commitments did not go far enough. “We can be bolder in our ambitions,” Leal said. “There is no doubt, I think Brazil can and should be more ambitious.” The Bolsonaro Office, the Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Leal has worked to organize hundreds of other executives and executives in Brazil into a group called the Amazon Concert, urging the government to do more to protect the environment as deforestation has increased since Bolsonaro took office in 2019. His comments follow the concerns of scientists, indigenous leaders and environmentalists who say they did not believe the government would keep its promises given Bolsonaro’s history. Deforestation has grown under Bolsonaro to unprecedented levels since 2008, with an area as much as Lebanon was cleared last year. Leal said raising the climate target was a step in the right direction, but not enough. “They are positive signals, but I think credibility is very low. The federal government, through its various agencies, needs to show effectively that it will keep its promises,” Leal said. Reporting by Jake Spring on Glasgow Editing by Brad Haynes and Matthew Lewis Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

