It did not grow much between the lines in the First World War. Battlefields were destroyed by artillery and gunfire with former plush fields and muddy forests.

But in northern Belgium, life was born of injured land. The glowing red flowers known as poppies would catch the eye of Canadian surgeon John McCrae and forever change the way we remember veterans on Remembrance Day.

McCrae wrote famously In the field of Flandersafter the Second Battle of Ypres, when the Germans used chlorine gas. His poem was published in 1915 and became one of the most famous works of art emerging from the Great War.

“It’s a testament to the power of the McCrae symbol and the fact that the contrast was so incredible,” said historian David OKeefe.

“You have the destruction and sharp death of the Western Front, and through it all, this bright and vibrant grass.”

Through his poem, the poppy, which is truly a grass, would become an important symbol of war. The war office in Britain began to use it as a recruiting tool, but it was a pair of women on both sides of the Atlantic that transformed the poppy into what we see today.

US Postal Service.

US Postal Service



In Georgia, a woman named Moina Michael was so obsessed with McCraes poem that she vowed to always wear a red poppy. But only when a Frenchwoman named Anna Gurin arrived in the US would Michaels’ dream come true.

Together, in 1920, they persuaded the American National Legion to adopt the poppy as its emblem of remembrance.

Michael would be immortalized on an American stamp as the Founder of the Poppy Memorial while the Stone would be called Lady Poppy from France.

The stone had originally used poppy as a means of raising money for war orphans in France, but it did not take long for them to realize that it was available throughout the British Commonwealth, eventually introducing the symbol to Great Britain, Australia and New Zealand.

Anna Guerin, “Lady Poppy from France”.



Following her success in the US, in 1921 she moved her charity to Port Arthur, Ont. which is now Thunder Bay. There, she persuaded the Canadian Association of Great War Veterans to adopt the poppy.

100 years later, she is still wearing the jackets leading up to Memorial Day.

What is remarkable about Guri is how she set up the charity in so many places and then left it. David OKeefe said she saw the poppy bigger than herself.

So having this, poppy, overcoming and becoming a means of financing to repair these people psychologically and otherwise, is an absolutely wonderful thing, and it certainly has its roots in the Stone that crossed the Atlantic. ”

In England, historian Heather Johnson has written extensively about Stone and said that while Stone was nervous about bringing her charity to the US and Canada at the end of the day, her goal was to help French war-torn victims and she was prepared to do anything.

Her strength, Johnson said, was like a natural mesh.

I find it very difficult to determine what she would have for him, Johnson said.

She could move easily within any class of society. If she could make grown men cry in an audience, she must have had something.

Today, the Royal Canadian Legion distributes about 20 million poppies each year, raising approximately $ 20 million to support veterans in a variety of ways.

There are far fewer veterans using gift boxes now, for obvious reasons, so the Legion has had to evolve with Interac-friendly boxes and a new digital presence.

To score 100th poppy anniversary, the legion is selling copies of the handmade version from 1921. Also, 100 copies of a digital art project called The Immortal Poppy are being sold as collections.

Royal Canadian Legion.

Royal Canadian Legion



It’s basically a digital poppy, says Nujma Bond of the Royal Canadian Legion. The names of 118,000 Canadian veterans are printed on poppy petals.

We got an original, original poppy from the Flanders Field in Belgium and had an artist recreate that poppy in digital format.

While the collection is available for sale in limited numbers, anyone can view the art online.