Safety Tips for Extension Leads and Cords

Extension leads are nothing less than a life savior. But using them safely and storing them properly is quite important. Thus, we have summed up some simple tips and tricks for using extension cords and leads safely and storing them in a way that they do not become a source of risk for anyone.

Extension leads in Australia are usually considered to be plug-and-go tools. They are one of the easiest solutions to 101 electricity issues. And to be honest, they definitely are the best bet. If you are falling short of electric outlets; an extension cord is available at your rescue.

But using them safely and ensuring that they do not overheat and cause havoc, is equally important. And here is how you can do so.

Define your usage before buying an extension lead:

Outdoor and indoor extension cords or leads are different from one another. They are intended for different purposes. This is because outdoor extensions are created with tough coverings. They are usually crafted from plastic, vinyl, or rubber. This is why, when you use indoor cords, in the outdoors; they are prone to overheat real quick and can be dangerous. Thus, the most important tip is to keep your outdoor and indoor leads separate.

Check for damage before use:

No matter if you use an extension lead almost every day. Giving it a quick check before plugging it in, is very important and also ensures that it is free of damage. Look for bare or loose wires or maybe loose connections before plugging it in. Also, make sure that the socket switch is turned off when you plug your lead. If a single strand of wire is exposed, you can receive a dangerous electric shock once you switch the plug on. Thus, check for all types of damage before you use the cord.

Never NAIL the Cords along Walls:

This does seem like a very smart move and method to install your cords for ease of use. But it really isn’t. Never nail your cords through your walls, floors, ceilings or doorways. Why? This is because if your extension lead overheats, the heat doesn’t get enough space to escape properly. This can lead to a fire hazard.

Never force a Fit:

Many of us are guilty of trying to do so; never try to fit in a three-prong plug, with an outlet that has just two slots. This can lead to an electric shock. Thus, steer clear of it.

CONCLUSION

Extension leads and cords are used in almost all homes these days. They provide you with extra outlets and save the day when you don’t have any socket left to charge your phone in. However, using them wisely and properly is very important and you must follow the simple safety tips to ensure protection for yourself and your family.