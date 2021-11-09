With easing restrictions, experts say Hawaii could soon see a wave of international travelers





HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – The doors of Hawaii opened wider on Monday for international travelers and experts are predicting that this will help start a comeback for the states economy. I think it will come and when it comes, it will be a wave, said Jerry Agrusa, professor of Travel Industry Management at the University of Hawaii-Manoa. One of the things that is happening now is that the airlines are all getting ready. They are releasing flights. There is more demand than there is supply at this time. Prior to the pandemic, international tourism accounted for over $ 5 billion in annual visitor spending. Agrusa says the state will see more activity from the Asian market, especially families and newlyweds from South Korea who have long been looking forward to a vacation and money to spend. Some of the people waiting were saving their money, Agrusa said. So an original honeymoon was seven days. Now, it could be 12 days or 14 days. Hawaii gets more revenue from Japanese visitors, but the hurdle is a strict 10-day quarantine when they go home. The restrictions have been a direct blow to Wyland galleries in Waikiki, where Japanese tourists accounted for 30% of the business. I think we’ve probably had two people from Japan transporting art to the gallery since March 2020, said Wyland Galleries Waikiki director Jean Riehl Doyle. It was really hard because we had to cut staff, we were less open hours. Some people probably won’t come back that were really essential to our business, like two of the Japanese speakers who were great with all the art and artists. Agrusa says high vaccination rates in Hawaii, low case counts and testing requirements will be part of the pull. This will make residents feel safer and tourists feel safer, Agrusa said. Here in Hawaii, we have to look at selling security, because the only way people can get here is by plane, and if we can continue that, the country will be fine. Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

