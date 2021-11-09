Three-day celebration planned for the 20th anniversary of Maui Matsuri | News, Sports, Work





The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Maui Matsuri with a trio of virtual and personal events this month, including a Japanese small things competition, a multicultural celebration, and a festival of entertainment and performances. “We are extremely humbled and excited to be able to celebrate 20 years of the Maui Matsuri Festival with our community.” Maui Matsuri co-chair Jennifer Sumida said in a press release Monday. “Although the festival is normally held in May, it has been almost two years since we were last able to enjoy the Japanese cultural festivities and the usual summer obon season. “Before the end of the year we wanted the community to have an opportunity to honor their ancestors – and especially those we have lost over the last two years.” The festival schedule is as follows: Japanese Trivia Virtual Contest, 8am to 9pm, November 15th. Free hour-long game with themes ranging from Japanese culture, history, food and current events will have unique prizes. Contest link is available at mauimatsuri.com. The event was presented by Mystery Maui. International Culture Night, November 19 from 18:00, stage of Queen Ka’ahumanu Center. The free multicultural event includes entertainment celebrating Japanese, Chinese, Hawaiian, Filipino, Scottish, Puerto Rican, Korean (K-Pop) and Portuguese cultures, as well as an international fashion show featuring Vietnamese styles. The event is presented by Alexander & Baldwin. Maui Matsuri Festival, 3 to 20:00, November 20, Queen Ka’ahumanu Center stage. The free festival features entertainment including taiko, Japanese folk dance, Kendo and community obon. Two rounds of obon are scheduled at 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., and will be limited to 100 dancers for each group in accordance with Maui County emergency orders approved by the Mayor’s Office. The event was presented by Honda Island. Obon dancers should register by visiting mauimatsuri.com and are encouraged to check in on the day of the event to receive a free gift. The Obon dance will take place on both levels around the stage to allow social distancing. Maui radio actress, artist and character Kathy Collins will be on both evenings and will also share her Japanese language. Issun-boshi story on November 20th. Dazz Toguchi, a classic Japanese dancer from Oahu, will also lead the Nov. 20 event with three performances. Other entertainment includes martial arts demonstrations, a costume showcase, and free gifts. For more information, visit mauimatsuri.com.

