Michael Baker International announces a series of promotions in the Mid-Atlantic Region





RICHMOND, Va., November 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering services, planning and consulting, today announced a series of organizational updates in its Mid-Atlantic Region to boost growth and strengthen its position across the region and within the energy, public transport and markets markets. federal. Lorna Parkins, FAICP, has been promoted to the firm’s Executive Office Richmond, Virginia, office. She takes over the post from Paul Baginski, EP, who is moving into a new role as Energy Director for the Mid-Atlantic Region. For more, John Mentz is moving to a new position as Operational Manager for Department of Defense programs for Virginia Beach office. “Lorna, Paul and John all bring decades of experience in their new leadership roles and I’m confident they will continue to deliver project excellence to our clients across the firm and the Mid-Atlantic Region,” he said. John Walsh, Regional Director of Mid-Atlantic at Michael Baker International. “These three strategic promotions speak to the impressive talent we have within our company and colleagues who are willing to thrive for our customers, lead our people and run our business.” Lorna Parkins , FAICP, has been with Michael Baker for 23 years and most recently served as Vice President and Regional Practice Planning Manager for the Mid-Atlantic Region, where she collaborated with numerous offices and groups on strategic planning, technical development, project delivery, and quality control practices. for planners across the company. In her new leadership role, Ms. Parkins will lead Richmond office focused on accelerating growth in the state and region, taking advantage of its reputation and excellent relationships with clients such as the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Virginia Department of Railways and Public Transportation, and numerous metropolitan planning organizations. Mrs. Parkins earned a Master of Science degree in Applied Economics from University of Minnesota and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Planning / Urban Affairs from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University . She is a member of the College of Members of the American Institute of Certified Planners.

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. E firmes practicescovers all aspects of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environment, construction and software management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state, and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations as well intelligent transportAND design-buildproject delivery Michael Baker is an industry leader that offers expertise and quality. More than 3,000 employees of the firm in nearly 100 locations are committed to making a difference for customers and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/. Contact: Julia Covelli

[email protected]

(866) 293-4609

