UAE Foreign Minister in Damascus to meet with Syrian Assad: Reports

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayeds is the first Emirati official to visit Damascus since the outbreak of the Syrian war in 2011.

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed has arrived in Damascus ahead of a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, according to Lebanese and Syrian media reports.

The Al Manar channel reported on Tuesday that the Emirati official traveled with a large Gulf delegation to the Syrian capital.

He met with his Syrian counterpart at Damascus airport before leaving to meet with Assad and other Syrian officials, the Hezbollah-linked channel reported.

The Syrian newspaper Al Watan reported that bin Zayed had arrived as part of a delegation from the United Arab Emirates

There was no immediate comment on the visit from Syrian officials or from the Emirates.

Bin Zayed is the first Emirati official to visit Damascus since the 2011 uprising that escalated into a brutal and multifaceted war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people, forced millions to flee their homes and destroyed Syrian infrastructure.

Previously, the UAE was one of several regional powers that backed opposition fighters in the war in Syria. With the Syrian government retaking control of most of the country, Arab countries such as Jordan, Lebanon and Egypt have opened up to al-Assad’s government.

Last month, the Emirates economy ministry said it had agreed with its Syrian counterpart to boost trade and economic co-operation after the two countries’ economy ministers met on the sidelines of Dubai Expo 2020.

Ties between the two countries have been slowly rekindled since the UAE reopened its embassy in Damascus in late 2018. In March 2019, bin Zayed said that The UAE aimed to ensure that Syria returns to the Arab region. Abu Dhabi has also demanded that Syria be readmitted to the Arab League.

Last month, al-Assad made a phone call to Jordan’s King Abdullah II, a key US ally. The conversation was preceded by the full reopening of the main border crossing point between the two countries in September.