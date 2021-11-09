France will require reinforcing footage for those 65 and older





PARIS Seeking to regain control of its agenda five months before the election, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Tuesday the tightening of a key anti-coronavirus measure as infections continue to rise across France and the rest of Europe. In a speech on national television from the lyse Palace, Mr Macron also tried to shift the focus from the pandemic that has toppled his presidency by raising topics that are expected to support his re-election bid. Vaccinate yourself so you can lead a normal life, Mr. Macron pleaded with those who had not yet received any injections. Addressing the nation for the ninth time since the start of a crisis that has claimed 119,000 lives in France, he added, being free in a nation like France means being responsible and showing solidarity. Therefore, I rely on you. People over the age of 65 will now need to get a booster vaccine to be eligible for a vaccine passport needed to access restaurants, museums, long-distance trains and other public places. The new rule enters into force on December 15.

France has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 69 percent of the country fully vaccinated. But new cases have increased in recent weeks, as have hospital admissions. An average of 40 Deaths by CovidEvery day in hospitals a 60 percent increase is reported over the last seven days, though only a tenth of the figure a year ago when there were no vaccines. France is the latest European country to experience a virus resurgence. Germany suffered record cases this month and Britain is in the midst of an increase just three months after all restrictions on what Prime Minister Boris Johnson described as Freedom Day were lifted. The World Health Organization warned last week that Europe had become the epicenter of the pandemic and that half a million people could die from Covid in the coming months. Mr Macron urged the French not to release their guards. In the past two months, while infections had been steadily declining since August, many restaurants in Paris and elsewhere had stopped inspecting clients’ vaccination passports, as they were required to do.

Though billed as an address for the pandemic, the 27-minute speech more often sounded like a campaign statement. Mr. Macron summed up what he considered the achievements of his presidency and listed the objectives in a possible second term.

So the third blow was just an excuse to make a campaign speech, the statements of which are all extremely controversial, said Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally. Tweet. Updated November 9, 2021, 4:04 pm ET The pandemic disrupted some of Mr Macrons’s most ambitious reforms, including overhauling France’s complex pension system and curbing public spending. Between March 2020 and August 2021, the French government spent 240 billion euros, or about $ 280 billion, to support the economy, with massive aid to companies and individuals. Since September, with easing borrowing due to the pandemic, the French government has continued to pour millions into various projects, including revitalizing the city of Marseille, agriculture, sports, youth programs, home energy renewal and a single check 100 euros. for lower-income households to offset rising energy prices. Rivals in next April’s presidential election have accused Mr Macron of hypocrisy in using public money for electoral purposes. Now you have with Macron, Christmas in September, Christmas in October, Christmas in November, said Xavier Bertrand, a center-right politician, said Monday during a debate of presidential candidates from the Republican party.

Mr Macron leads in voter turnout ahead of next April’s election and is expected to run in the run-off in a two-round race. It has long been expected that he will face Mrs. Le Pen in a remake of the 2017 election. But the emergence and rapid rise of Eric Zemmour, a far-right TV star and writer, has shattered the accounts of Mr. Macron, Ms. Le Pen and other presidential contenders. Most polls now show Mr Zemmour in second place after the president. Although he has not yet officially declared his candidacy, Mr. Zemmour has managed to focus the debate so far on the highly explosive immigration issue. Mr Macron, who has also not yet announced his re-election bid, has kept a relatively low profile as his rivals across the political spectrum have clashed in recent weeks. His speech on Tuesday was seen in the French news media as an attempt to shift the debate from immigration to economic issues.

