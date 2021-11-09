Can You Sell a House With Tenants Living Inside?

If you’re a landlord, trying to sell a property you own comes with its fair share of trials and tribulations. But if the property you want to sell has tenants living in it, this is a whole other ball game.

While selling a house with tenants is 100 percent feasible, there are a few extra hoops you’ll need to jump through to ensure the sale goes as smoothly as possible.

One thing you should know as a landlord is that selling a property with tenants in it is not illegal. This blog is here to outline how the process works and the part you need to play.

Selling a House With Tenants in It: How the Process Works

If you plan on selling a property that’s housing tenants, the three main factors you’ll have to consider include:

Tenant rights under your rental agreement Tenant rights under local or state law Your own needs as a property owner and seller

It’s crucial to consider these factors when it comes to the advertising and showing of your property. You want to respect the rights of all parties. While selling a home with occupants might seem like an extra hassle, there are some benefits to potential property investors.

But for the most part, marketing and showing off your property is likely to run smoothly without tenants to think about, too. At the end of the day, your tenants are just one extra thing to consider when your plate might already be quite full!

What most landlords want to know is, can you sell a house with a tenant in it, and is it legal? The short answer is yes. In most states across the U.S., there are laws that state that tenants can remain in a rental property until after a finalized sale or a rental agreement expires.

But just because you’re legally allowed to sell the property with people living in it, doesn’t always mean you should. Especially if you’re wondering ”how do sell my house fast online?”. Most of the time, the selling process could become drawn out when tenants already occupy the space.

Top Considerations When Selling a Tenant-Occupied Home

There are a few important factors you’ll need to look at when balancing out the pros and cons of selling a property that has tenants. Just some of these include:

Your Tenancy Terms

This is the most important factor in terms of the legality of selling a property. Carefully review the tenancy terms. If your tenant lives on a month-to-month lease, all you need to do is give them the required notice period under state law.

If your property sits in a rent-controlled region, do your homework on applicable laws in the area and whether new buyers could terminate the rental agreement.

Ultimately, it’s best to liaise with your real estate agent/advisor on what your tenancy agreement allows you to do. Consider whether it makes sense to allow your tenant to live in the property until their lease is up. Or whether you should terminate the tenancy before the close of a sale.

Remember that fixed-term property leases are binding. You’ll need to consider how much time remains on their lease before you actually put your property on the market.

The Type of Property You Own

If you own a property that’s part of an apartment complex or condominium, or it’s situated in an area popular with renters, this could work in your favor.

There could be buyers in the area who are investment-oriented and don’t actually intend on living in the property after buying it. This is where an existing tenant could actually play in your favor.

But if you own suburban, stand-alone home, it’s not likely that you’ll get investment-oriented buyers who don’t mind existing tenants. You’ll receive interest from first-time homeowners who aren’t interested in making money off rental payments. They want to actually live in the home.

The type of property you own will help to determine whether you should terminate a tenancy agreement or not.

The Quantity of Potential Buyers

The number of keen property buyers at your disposal also hinges on the type of property you own. A real estate investor might be happy to purchase a property with existing tenants if the rent and lease agreement are up-to-date.

The same goes for a potential home buyer who cannot move into the property immediately because they need to sell their own home, first. Therefore a month-to-month tenant would actually work out perfectly for them.

But bear in mind that single-family home buyers aren’t always happy to wait. They might comprise a large number of your potential buyers and having tenants in your property could derail a sale.

At the end of the day, you want to research the rental market in your area, consider your property type and who is looking to buy.

The Type of Tenant and Your Relationship With Them

Finally, you want to consider what type of tenant(s) you have living in your property. If you know that they are accommodating and agreeable, then you don’t have much to worry about. If they take care of your property and keep up with maintenance and cleaning, this really works in your favor.

However, if your tenants are not accommodating, they’re neglectful of your property, and don’t respond to communication this could be a major hurdle for you. It could have a dire impact on your selling efforts, especially if your property needs some TLC, but your tenants refuse to help you out.

The type of tenants who occupy your property plays a big role in how your property sells. You don’t want to sell a home with tenants who are unwilling to co-operate, pay below-market rent, or who owes you money.

Brush Up on Your General Knowledge

Selling a house with tenants is not impossible. But it boils down to your local rental market, your tenancy agreement, those looking to buy in your area, and the type of tenant occupying your property.

Don’t make the mistake of overlooking these crucial factors before you put your property on the market.

