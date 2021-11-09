Airports crossing international borders

(CNN) Those who bravely travel internationally in the Covid era are facing navigation in an ever-changing maze of rules and restrictions.

If you want to avoid blocking for two weeks, it is best to check that your documents are in order before crossing any international border. Especially if your destination is one of the few airports where you risk getting lost in the wrong place if you are not careful when getting off the plane.

The following airports, or at least parts of them, are managed by more than one state, giving a whole new layer to the term “international airport”.

Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg (BSL) Euro Airports

Located right next to where the borders of France, Switzerland and Germany meet, as its name suggests, Euroairport serves three different cities: Basel (Switzerland), Mulhouse (France) and Freiburg (Germany). Of these, Basel is the largest of the three and also the closest to the airport, something that is reflected in its IATA code, BSL.

Although the airport lies entirely on French territory, Switzerland enjoys some extraterritorial rights thanks to a special bilateral treaty that makes Euroa Airport, for many purposes and purposes, a Swiss airport as well as a French one. Since the 1980s, German authorities have also been represented in some of the airport governing bodies.

In practical terms this means that there is a French sector and a Swiss sector, with the division passing right between the terminal. Each sector has its own border and customs checkpoints, staffed by officers from the respective countries.

The airport, however, remains on French sovereign territory and French police forces are responsible for general security.

Switzerland’s entry into the European Union’s Schengen visa area has softened this division and, since 2008, it has been possible to walk freely between the two sectors on land.

Most services at the terminal are available in their French or Swiss versions, depending on the part of the facility where you are located.

Shops and cafes in the French sector trade in euros, while their counterparts in the hall receive Swiss francs (prices and brands available also match those of their respective countries). And although rarely used nowadays, telephone booths and mailboxes reflected, for many years, even this national division.

Passengers departing from Switzerland can reach Basel via a special route that passes through French territory, but there are no border crossings because it is covered by the provisions of a bilateral treaty that allows Swiss urban buses to reach the terminal.

These agreements were recently tested when France and Switzerland implemented various Covid-related entry requirements. At some point during the pandemic, travelers coming to France, for example, were expected to undergo a test, while Switzerland did not require tests but mandatory quarantine. The issue was resolved by physically isolating travelers to Swiss destinations for the duration of these measures.

“We are a cross-border co-operation laboratory,” Claire Freudenberger, external communications manager at Euroairport, told CNN Travel.

Geneva (GVA)

Geneva Airport is on Swiss soil, but there is also a French sector. Genves Airports

Geneva Airport , also informally known by its old name Cointrin, is entirely on Swiss soil, but only. The edge of its runway crosses the French border. The sharp angular turns that the border takes along the perimeter of the airport are, in fact, not accidental.

When in the 1950s the Swiss authorities wanted to expand the airport runway, the only possible option was to do so over French territory.

The issue was resolved with the signing of an international treaty by which France and Switzerland exchanged plots of land of equivalent size. The Swiss could expand the runway and, in return, give France the use of part of the airport.

The so-called “French sector”, which is connected to the French “continent” through a dedicated route, allows French travelers to board flights to Paris and a handful of other French destinations without having to go through Swiss customs.

Although the entire facility remains Swiss sovereign territory, businesses in the French sector trade in euros and apply the French sales tax.

As Switzerland is part of the Schengen area, but not of the EU customs union, French customs also operate in the terminal.

A joint committee with high-level representatives from both sides of the border meets at least once a year to address any issues related to these international agreements.

“The French sector is currently limited to four gates, which can sometimes be a bit of a limitation.

“Switzerland ‘s entry into Schengen has opened up new opportunities; for example, we are studying the possibility of moving from a physical conception of the French sector to one based on the airport’ s operational needs at any given time,” said Gael Poget, director of affairs. international and government at Geneva Airport, says CNN Travel.

Cross Border Xpress (CBX)

Cross Border Xpress allows people to cross the US-Mexico border through a pedestrian overpass. Cortes / Notimex / Newscom / Zuma

The wall that stretches along large parts of the U.S.-Mexico border has received plenty of media coverage. What is less known, however, is that at some point you can walk on it – provided you have a boarding pass.

As of 2016, $ 120 million Cross Border Xpress (CBX) the terminal has connected the Otay Mesa district of San Diego, California, to the main terminal at Tijuana International Airport through a raised pedestrian overpass.

The CBX makes it possible for passengers to control their flights on American soil, then walk over the border to the boarding gate in Mexico. Ticket prices start at $ 16 in one direction to cross the bridge, which in 2019 recorded nearly 3 million transits.

Gibraltar International Airport (GIB)

Gibraltar Airport is located in a disputed territory. Oli Scarff / Getty Images

While the previous airports on this list are examples of international cooperation, Gibraltar remains a much more controversial case, given the ongoing sovereignty dispute between the UK and Spain over this British territory overseas.

Gibraltar Airport was built just before World War II on the edge of the Isthmus of Gibraltar, just a few meters from the Spanish border and on land that Spain claims was not included in the Treaty of Utrecht, by which the Rock was handed over to Britain.

In 2006, during a temporary merger in relationship centered around the Cordoba Agreement, the UK and Spain agreed that the new Gibraltar airport terminal would be accessible through the Spanish side and there was even talk of the possibility of a joint venture company to operate several services at the terminal.

However, none of these initiatives were implemented. Only the British part of the terminal was completed (it became operational in 2012), so passengers coming from Spain must cross the main border crossing adjacent to the terminal to enter the airport.

The dispute also affects Gibraltar airspace, which is included in the proposal The Single European Sky Initiative remains blocked by Spain. Direct flights between Gibraltar and Spanish airports are possible, however, depending on the agreement between the UK and Spain. The Spanish flag carrier, Iberia, operated a road from Gibraltar to Madrid for several years, but was discontinued in 2008.

“The current situation in the face of Brexit and the UK’s exit from the European Union can now effectively invalidate the Cordoba Agreement, as other options are being explored between Gibraltar, the UK, Spain and the EU, but these “Negotiations are currently at a very early stage,” an airport source told CNN Travel.

US Airports on the Canadian Border

The northern border of the United States is also covered by several airport facilities.

When, in 1846, the U.S. and Britain finally settled on the 49th parallel to the U.S.-Canada border, they could not foresee the future needs of the aviation industry that would not yet have arisen.

The longest stretch of border in the world that crosses uninterruptedly in a straight line passes through the terrains of six different airfields as it makes its way from the Great Lakes to the Pacific.

To be fair, the “airport” label is somewhat achievable here, as most of those airfields are little more than an unpaved runway between cuts. However, they are still ports of entry subject to cross-border travel formalities.

Let’s see where they are, from west to east.

Avey Field, Washington

Having only four permanent residents (according to the 2020 US Census data) has not prevented Laurier’s small post, Washington, from boasting of its “international” airport.

The fact that the top of its gravel track stretches 500 meters into Canadian territory, almost ensures that a good portion of the 800 movements recorded in Avey Field is an international flight.

U.S. and Canadian customs facilities are located next to the runway.

Del Bonita International Airport / Whetstone, Montana

This is one of a series of airports whose unpaved runways are located, literally, on the border line.

There is a customs point at the western end of the airfield.

Coronach / Scobey Border Station Airport, Montana

the airport should not be confused with the nearby Scobey 9S2 airport, which is a few miles further south and boasts a paved runway. Here is another runway that runs right along the border line. of Coronach / Scobey Border Station the airport should not be confused with the nearby Scobey 9S2 airport, which is a few miles further south and boasts a paved runway.

This airport is classified as an official port of entry from Canada, although the total of 10 operations it has conducted throughout 2019 certainly does not give much work to staff at the adjacent border post.

Coutts / Ross International Airport, Montana

Aircraft can enter the unpaved runway at Coutts / Ross the airport on both sides of the US and Canada, as the border halves it straight in the middle.

Traffic here is also minimal, with less than a dozen movements per year (according to 2019 data).

Peace Garden International Airport, North Dakota

The International Garden of Peace is located on the US-Canada border. Jim West / Alamy

The proper name according to a nearby park which was established in 1932 to celebrate the friendship between Canada and the US, most of Peace Garden International Airport , including the runway and major facilities, is on U.S. soil.

However, part of the platform lies on the Canadian side of the border, enabling aircraft to operate both to and from Canada.

Piney-Pinecreek Border Airports, Minnesota

A satellite image of the Piney-Pinecreek border airport. Maxar Technologies / Getty Images

Piney-Pinecreek The two-barrel name alludes to the shared use of the airport by the cities of Pinecreek, Minnesota and Piney, Manitoba.

Unlike neighboring airports, this one has an asphalt runway which once stopped just near the border. It was the need in the 1970s to extend the runway to accommodate larger ships that led the airport to crawl north (the southern perimeter was already bounded by an existing road), becoming, in the process, a bi-national airport.