EU accuses Belarus of acting as ‘gangster regime’ as thousands of migrants freeze camp on Polish border





Poland has accused Lukashenko of trying to orchestrate a crisis on the European Union’s eastern border by sending migrants to the border in retaliation for sweeping sanctions imposed on Minsk by the bloc and other Western powers in June. Lukashenko’s government has repeatedly denied the allegations, blaming the West for dangerous, sometimes fatal, border crossings and poor handling of migrants.

International criticism of Belarus escalated on Tuesday after the European Commission accused it of acting as “a gangster regime” and criticizing Lukashenko’s “false promises” that tricked migrants into believing they would gain “easy EU entry”. “.

The diplomatic drama comes a day after ugly scenes on Monday when groups of migrants attempted to cross the border, some of whom were pushed towards barriers by Belarusian services, according to the Polish border guard.

The head of Poland’s Ministry of Defense, Mariusz Baszczak, later described the attempt to cross the fence as an “attack”, which he predicted “would surely be repeated”.

Polish authorities closed the Kuznica border crossing on Tuesday morning, where large numbers of migrants were seen gathering the day before. About 4,500 migrants are currently at the border near Kuznica trying to cross into Poland from Belarus, Polish border guards’ press officer Ewelina Szczepaska told CNN. Belarus State Border Committee, which is in charge of the country’s external borders, said in a statement that there are about 2,000 migrants at the scene. About 14,000 Polish soldiers, police and border guards are now deployed in the area, sparking fears of a major confrontation as migrants try to cross into Poland. The situation on the ground appeared calm on Tuesday, according to Juergen Weichert, a journalist working for CNN’s German branch n-tv in Kuznica. Weichert reported that Polish police were trying to clear the area as much as possible and that migrants on the Belarusian side of the fence were still trying to cross the barbed wire north and south of the closed Kuznica crossing. Images provided by the Belarus State Border Committee showed migrants wrapped in coats and hoods gathered around small fires, with aerial footage showing camps set up along the Belarusian side of the border near nearby forests. The video also showed the movement of what appeared to be military vehicles on the Polish side. ‘Hybrid attack’ Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki warned on Tuesday that the situation was endangering the security of the entire European Union and again blamed Belarus for producing a “hybrid attack”. “The sealing of the Polish border is in our national interest. But today the stability and security of the entire EU is at stake,” said Morawiecki, who visited soldiers at the border on Tuesday. “This hybrid attack by the Lukashenko regime is aimed at all of us. We will not be intimidated and will defend peace in Europe with our NATO and EU partners,” he added. European Council President Charles Michel will fly to Poland on Wednesday to meet with Morawiecki, according to Michel’s official schedule, made available on the European Council website on Tuesday. On Monday, Szczepaska said groups of migrants were trying to cross the border. The Polish defense ministry also posted on Twitter on Monday that there had been a massive attempt to cross and that the migrants had set up a camp that was “constantly guarded by Belarusian services”. In numerous videos by Polish authorities, hundreds of migrants can be seen walking towards the border. In one clip, several appeared trying to break a fence using shovels, wire cutters and brute force. Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have saw a large number of people trying to cross in their countries from Belarus in recent months. The Polish border guard registered 309 attempts to make illegal crossings on Monday and 17 people were arrested, Szczepaska added. Poland has stopped over 32,000 attempts to cross the border since September, by migrants mainly from Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, she said. On Monday, Polish officials said there was mobilized thousands of additional military personnel in response to the influx of emigrants. Lithuania declared a one-month state of emergency on Tuesday on a 5-kilometer (3-mile) land area that runs along its entire border with Belarus, where special services will be allowed to randomly check vehicles and people, public broadcaster LRT reported. Lithuania. The state of emergency will also apply to refugee registration and detention centers, and a 200-meter radius around them, according to LRT Lithuania. Many of the migrants at the border hope to travel from Poland deeper into Western Europe. In Germany, federal police said in a statement that they had registered 595 illegal entrances to the Brandenburg state border with Poland in November alone. The state of Brandenburg borders most of the German-Polish border. German authorities added that they had registered 4,890 entries with a connection to Belarus so far this year. On Tuesday, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said EU nations should “stand together” and help the Polish government secure its borders. “Poles are doing an important service to the European Union,” Seehofer added. Escalation of border disputes The European Commission said on Tuesday that the EU was likely to impose further sanctions on Belarus for encouraging people to cross into Poland illegally. At his daily conference, the main spokesman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Peter Stano, said that the discussion was ongoing among member states regarding further sanctions that are “on the way”. The spokesman stressed that Lukashenko’s “irrational and irresponsible behavior” is a sign that he “feels the growing pressure” from the imposition of EU sanctions. “And why do we have a reason to believe that sanctions are biting? Because the Lukashenko regime is starting to behave like a gangster regime because it is hurting them and they do not know what else to do. So they try to undermine the European Union by attacking and launching a hybrid attack against the member states of the European Union ”. Meanwhile, a NATO official warned that he “stands ready” to come to the aid of its allies and called on Belarus to “respect international law”. The official added: “The use of migrants by the Lukashenko regime as a hybrid tactic is unacceptable. The Secretary-General remains in close contact with allied governments on this issue.” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also described Minsk’s actions as “unacceptable” and said he had spoken to Polish President Andrzej Duda about the situation. Concern for immigrants is growing Amid international criticism, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday warned Poland against provocations “directed against the Republic of Belarus to justify possible illegal acts of force against disadvantaged unarmed people, including many children and minor women”. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lukashenko “exchanged views on the situation with refugees” on Belarus’ borders, according to a Kremlin statement on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Belarus State Border Committee said in a statement on Tuesday that Poland had lined up military equipment at the border. “At the moment, a chain of Polish security forces is lined up in front of the refugee camp, the equipment is pulled together, including combat vehicles. Representatives of the media, international human rights and humanitarian organizations are not allowed on the Polish border to “Provide assistance to people seeking to apply for refugee status in the EU,” the statement said. The committee claimed that some of the refugees felt bad after the Polish side used tear gas followed by loudspeakers and strobe lights against them at night. He also said there were a ‘significant number’ of pregnant women and babies among immigrants at the border. UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo told a news conference in Geneva on Tuesday that she was “very alarmed by the scenes we are seeing from the Belarus-Poland border”. “We have repeatedly said that the use of refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants to achieve political goals is unacceptable and must be stopped,” Mantoo added. Humanitarian groups have had it before criticized the nationalist government of Poland regarding the treatment of migrants at the border, where they face exhausting conditions as temperatures drop overnight and lack of food and medical care is available. Rights groups have also accused the Polish authorities of numerous illegal returns – a claim that border officials have denied, arguing instead that they are acting in accordance with government regulations. At least seven migrants have been found dead on the Polish border, with reports of more deaths in Belarus, according to Reuters

Zahra Ulllah, Anna Chernova, Stephanie Halasz, Inke Kappeler, Allegra Goodwin, Niamh Kennedy, James Frater and Duarte Mendonca from CNN contributed to this report.

