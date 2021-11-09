COP26: 5 climate recommendations from Day 9 of the Glasgow talks

Here’s what you need to know from the 9th day of the summit.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and rep. Alexandria Okasio-Cortez – known as the AOC – appeared at the COP on Tuesday with very different messages.

Pelosi reaffirmed the House Democrats’ plan to pass President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion economic and climate bill next week. “We are very proud of that,” she said.

She also said that the delegation of the House of Representatives came to the summit “equipped” and “ready to take on the challenge of meeting the moment”.

But as Pelosi tried to say that America is back in the direction of the climate crisis, Ocasio-Cortez, who is also a Democrat, said there is still much to do.

“No, we have not recovered our moral authority. I believe we are taking steps,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We have to take action in order to get the respect and international authority to get the loan. We have to reduce emissions to get credit for our commitment to climate change. It’s really that simple.”

Ocasio-Cortez said she is seeking to hold her party members accountable for passing the economic and climate bill, which contains $ 555 billion for renewable energy incentives and tax credits. If approved, it would be the largest climate investment in the history of Congress.

The Amal doll makes a COP show

A giant doll named Little Amal – which is the Arabic word for hope – opened the COP26 plenary event on gender equality, drawing attention to refugee children living on the front lines of climate change.

Representing a Syrian refugee girl, the three-and-a-half-meter doll was joined on stage by Samoan climate activist Brianna Fruean. Amal gave Fruean a bag of seeds. Fruean gave Amal a sei flower, representing hope and light.

The Samoan activist called on global leaders to act as “sowers of a global future”.

“I hope these seeds with which Amal has traveled here today can inspire you all and remind you of the importance of your role as a planter of a global future,” Fruean said, urging leaders to “plant solutions.” , objectives and difficult boundaries that can help correct this broken world. “

“We have both embarked on a journey here. We have arrived here at the COP from two very different countries. But we are bound by the fact that we are living in a broken world that has systematically marginalized women and girls, especially women and girls. vulnerable communities, “said Fruean.

Little Amal, led by the puppet, traveled more than 8,000 kilometers from Turkey to Glasgow to draw attention to the plight of the young refugees.

We will pass 1.5 degrees

A new analysis shows that even with the multitude of new promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the world is on track for 2.4 degrees Celsius warming above pre-industrial levels – well above the 1.5 degree limit that scientists say the planet should stay under.

Supervisor Climate Action Tracker (CAT) warned on Tuesday that global greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 will still be roughly twice as high as what is needed to stay below the 1.5-degree threshold.

The net zero targets of 40 countries account for 85% of global emissions cuts, but the group found that only 6% of those emissions were supported by concrete plans, under what are known as Defined National Contributions (NDCs).

“It’s very good for leaders to claim to have a net zero target, but if they have no plans on how to get there, and their targets for 2030 are as low as many of them, then honestly, these net zero targets . are simply words about real climate action, “Bill Hare, CEO of Climate Analytics, said in a statement.” Glasgow has a serious credibility gap. “

Taryn Fransen, an international expert on climate change policy with the World Resources Institute, said the NDCs of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Australia, Turkey and Russia were out of the way with their net zero targets. She said the new and updated NDCs covered about 80% of global emissions, but only about 63% of emissions were addressed by any significant changes to those plans.

Germany, US and China withdraw from EV agreement

A global agreement on electric vehicles was expected to be announced this Wednesday, when the COP26 theme is transport. But the US, China and Germany are resisting the deal, according to numerous reports, which is being led by the UK COP26 presidency.

CNN received a draft statement on zero-emission vehicles without signatures, which would engage the signatories to “work to ensure that all new car and van sales are zero-emission globally by 2040 and no later than 2035 in key markets “.

The agreement aims to include countries, carmakers and financial institutions. A footnote to the statement makes it clear that the agreement “is not legally binding and focused on a global level”.

US and Chinese officials have not responded to CNN’s request for comment.

A German government official told CNN that the delegates were debating whether to enter the board, with Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer unprepared to sign an agreement. Germany is the largest carmaker in Europe.

“It is known that the Minister of Transport is not ready to sign,” said the source. Scheuer’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

E3G Climate Think Tank co-founder and CEO Nick Mabey said it was “clear that neither China nor the US, for various reasons [will sign the declaration], although both have a very aggressive electric vehicle policy and are definitely trying to go all over the global market. “

He added: “They will not be registered in an outage, although it has been much discussed in those countries.”

Who will pay for the crisis?

The COP26 presidency says it hopes to have the draft text for the Glasgow Agreement by the end of Tuesday, but there are still significant gaps in the agreement on who should pay for the crisis, especially for the South Global to adapt to its effects.

Jennifer Tollman, a senior political adviser from E3G, said the issue was one of several key hurdles and that if the whole deal was not resolved it could collapse “like a domino”.

More money has started to flow over the past two days, with the European Union announcing on Tuesday 100m euros ($ 115m) for its dedicated Adjustment fund.

It follows a $ 232 million collective pledge from 13 national and subnational governments, including first-time donors the US and Canada, on Monday, which was listed by the UNFCCC as the single highest single mobilization ever for the fund.

“This is about tackling the effects of the crisis we are already in,” said EU Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans as he announced his commitment. “It’s not just about preventing things from getting worse, but we really need to understand that today is a day to act on adaptation as well. Financing adaptation is critical.”

Some developing countries and civil society groups say most of the climate funding has gone towards mitigation – reducing greenhouse gases – but argue that 50% of the funds should be used to help them adapt to the crisis. This could mean anything from building marine walls and dams to prevent flooding, or upgrading buildings to withstand extreme weather events.

While rich countries agreed to transfer $ 100 billion a year to South Global to help their energy transition and adjustment, reports have indicated that much more money will be required.

Developed countries must “mobilize and deliver at least $ 1.3 trillion a year by 2030 on a grant basis of which 50% for mitigation and 50% for adaptation,” said Gabonese Environment Minister Lee White. speaking on behalf of the African Group.