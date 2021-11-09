France to request booster vaccine for Covid-19 for health permits for senior citizens





Announcing the opening of third recordings for those over 50 from the beginning of December, Macron also said that by mid-December it would be necessary to certify a third stroke for those over 65 to re-evaluate their health permit.

Those over 65 have been able to claim a third dose since September 1 in France.

The health permit has been an essential tool for the French government in raising vaccination rates, banning access to public transport and a range of public and private spaces for those without proof of full vaccination.

Masks will remain mandatory in schools and are currently required indoors and on public transport.

“The fifth wave has started in Europe,” Macron said, quoting the WHO, adding that the UK and Germany are now registering 30,000 new Covid-19 cases every day. “We are not done with the pandemic,” he said. The fifth wave of Europe Large areas of Europe are struggling to overcome the Delta variant increases amid easing restrictions and the spread of stuttering vaccines in some countries, with the WHO warning that half a million Europeans could die from Covid-19. The assets of the Covid-19 continent have shifted dramatically in recent months. By the end of the summer, many countries had lifted the harsh restrictions as nations especially west of the bloc loaded ahead with vaccination programs and cases fell. Now that the rest of the world is reopening, Europe may once again face a winter of renewed austerity. The Danish government has proposed restoring a digital “crown crossing”, according to Reuters, and Austria this week banned unvaccinated people from restaurants and hotels. Iceland has also reintroduced masks and rules of social distancing. In France, Macron dismissed any hope that Covid-19 health regulations could be eased in the near term, “even if I know how difficult it is,” he said. He made a “call for responsibility” for the 6 million French people who have not yet received a single dose of the vaccine, adding that “we will have to live with the virus until the global population as a whole is immunized”. He said France remained committed to “international solidarity” in securing vaccines.

