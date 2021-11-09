The money pipeline puts Middle Eastern landlords in a strong position

The boom in capital markets in the Middle East has created the conditions for regional landlords to watch the expansion, as Dubai Aerospace Enterprise said it had sold assets when prices were right and had signed more business in 2020 than in the previous decade.

“In our business, the risk of liquidity outweighs the risk of capital; the liquidity made available to us by the capital markets has been dizzying, ”said Firoz Tarapore, CEO and recently appointed board member, speaking at the recent Airline Economics conference in Dubai. “OEMs have been sold for many years. There is no real opportunity for us to decide [a major] I order. ”

In its update for the first nine months of the year, DAE said it had signed 147 aircraft lease, expansion and modification agreements, bought 23 units and sold 23 more. With 114 customers in 54 countries, the fleet size, consisting of aircraft that the company owns, manages or has commitments or mandates to manage, stood at around 425 aircraft. It issued $ 2.55 billion in high unsecured debt in the period, while, as of June 30, it had $ 4.1 billion in liquidity and $ 9.5 billion in net debt.

As a regional pacemaker, Dubai Aerospace Enterprise ranks well ahead of the Kuwaiti Aviation Rental and Finance Company (Alafco), whose fleet includes about 80 aircraft, Novus Aviation Capital with 50 and ABL Aviation with 40.

In the nine months to June 30, Alafco delivered three new A320neos, two Scandinavian airline SAS, a low-cost Mexican carrier Volaris and another Chilean A320neo Sky Airline, as part of numerous shipment agreements signed in two last years. The fleet size as of that date was 78 aircraft, including Airbus A350-900XWB and A320ceos and neos, and Boeing 777-300ER and 737 NG. Has placed orders for another 70 units.

Novus eye doubling portfolio

Dubai-based independent landlord Novus Aviation Capital plans to double the size of its portfolio to about $ 10 billion over the long term, after voluntarily selling $ 1 billion worth of aircraft in 2019. The company had held $ 3 billion to $ 5 billion assets under management in recent years, said Mounir Kuzbari, co-CEO AIN. “The plan is to double in size and exceed the $ 10 billion level over time,” he said. “The pipeline looks quite strong and that needs to increase with recovery and increased deliveries.”

Novus has always shown dexterity and opportunism and would look to expand operations and portfolio in the next 12 to 24 months, he added. “Our focus will be on new aircraft, new technology in production, but not limited to one line,” said Kuzbari. “The two-line market is a segment where we have been very active and successful and we continue to believe that there is and will be interesting opportunities to invest more in the latest wide-body versions.”

Novus sold the aircraft in the months before the pandemic and has since leased four B777-300ER aircraft to British Airways. “We also completed an SLB transaction with Flydubai earlier this year for two B737 Max 8s,” he said.

At the end of September, Novus’ aircraft portfolio contained $ 2.33 billion worth of aircraft assets in its operating and financial lease portfolios, representing less than 50 aircraft. At the end of 2019, the Novus portfolio contained 46 aircraft, including eight Boeing 777s, four 787s and 19 Airbus A321s.

The economic fundamentals of cross-border trade in goods, production and cargo volumes have returned to pre-Covid levels, which proved particularly beneficial for cargo airlines and combined carriers, as tonnes of cargo flights rose 9.4 percent to pre-crisis levels.

“Full recovery will take time, but we are confident that there will be compressed demand in the short term, as travel demand has relaxed, then reaching a long-term trend, effectively returning to “4 to 5 percent annual traffic increase within the next 24. 36 months,” he said.

Kuzbari believes that the people who make up the leisure segment want to travel more than ever. Strong evidence of repressed demand has emerged, given the recent increase in UK bookings to “green list” destinations. The US spent a very strong summer; the planes flew in full the vast majority of the time, as they were in China.

ABL Now the largest landlord of El Al

Founded in New York in 2014, ABL Aviation, the global independent investment and asset manager, operates as a team of 40 people from Dublin, Casablanca, Dubai, New York and Hong Kong. It has completed 42 aircraft transactions, with more than $ 2 billion of total capital allocations in a range of investments for several airlines, including Delta, Lufthansa, El Al, Pegasus, Wizz Air and EVA Airways.

“During Covid-19, in the last 12 to 18 months, we did business worth about $ 1.6 billion,” said founder and CEO Ali Ben Lmadani. AIN. “We became El Al’s biggest landlord; we made four Boeing 787-9s and -8s for them worth about $ 600 million earlier this year. We made two A350-900s for Lufthansa two months ago. “We made eight A220s for Delta between January and September this year, and one A321neo and one A320neo for Pegasus Airlines in Turkey in April last year and May this year, respectively.”

The firm organized the first JOLCO (Japanese Operational Lease with on-call option) ever financed with debt-backed aircraft insurance (AFIC) debt under the El Al agreement. In April last year, despite the significance of the Covid-19 crisis, it completed the first electronic electronic delivery of a Debt-secured JOLCO financed for sale (AFS) to Pegasus Airlines to purchase an Airbus A321neo. ri.

Initially, ABL focused on middle-aged aircraft and high-yield investments, but said unattractive market conditions led it to redefine its strategy and, in 2018, it switched to the new aircraft segment after execution of an exclusive partnership with the fourth largest financial institution in Japan, providing an annual value of $ 1 billion in permanent capital for JOL and JOLCO transactions. “In the future we expect more than half [of ABL funding to be Japan-sourced]”, Said Lmadani.

Lmadani expressed a desire to work with the “Big Three” of the Middle East.

“We are looking at the possibility of a Boeing 777 of goods and a 787 with [Emirates] next year, “he said.” We just hired CCO Michael Weiss, from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. We are hiring more talent from the bigger landlords. “As a small company, we could not afford people of this caliber, but now they are helping the company grow much faster.”

Given his Moroccan origins, Lmadani said the Middle East and Africa were particularly important markets for ABL and that he wants to promote new leasing platforms in the MENA region. He remains un committed to his eventual portfolio ambitions. “We do not have a target,” he noted. “We will go as far as we can.”