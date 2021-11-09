Canadians head to Arizona as the federal government once again welcomes international travelers





After 20 months, the United States welcomes foreign visitors again if they have been vaccinated. Connected: International travelers flock to US on first day of COVID-19 easing restrictions The U.S. fully reopened to many international travelers vaccinated Monday, allowing family and friends to reunite for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak and providing a boost to the pandemic-ravaged travel industry. The restrictions closed the U.S. to millions of people for 20 months. U.S. citizens and permanent residents were always allowed to enter the U.S., but travel bans barred tourists, barred business travelers, and often kept families apart. Travelers must have proof of vaccination and a negative test for COVID-19. Canadian travelers arrive in Phoenix “It has been exciting to be back here for sure,” said Mary Kramer. COVID-19 restrictions kept Kramers, who live in Calgary, Canada, from their winter home in the Valley for more than a year. They say they had no problem with the extra steps needed to enter the US “The vaccination, the COVID test, is actually easier to get here than to go back to Canada. We’re thankful we can do it now. We couldn’t do it a year ago,” said Pat Kramer. There has always been a special bond between Canadians and the Sun Valley. Stacy Mitchell arrived from Toronto. Mitchell’s trip to Phoenix is ​​his first trip outside Canada since the pandemic. “Is there a better place to play golf?” said Mitchell. The heights in the mid-1980s welcomed Canadian visitors to the Valley on November 8th. It was the kind of warm welcome they expected. “I love you. It’s fantastic,” Mitchell said. Other COVID-19 vaccine histories Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news Download FOX 10 apps for local news and weather

