International
France returns 26 treasures looted from Benin
France has returned 26 treasures looted from Benin during the colonial period, fulfilling a promise made by President Emmanuel Macron to restore a lost piece of Africa’s heritage.
Benin President Patrice Talon and Culture Minister Jean-Michel Abimbola traveled to Paris to bring home artefacts that were hijacked by French forces 130 years ago.
Talon said he felt overwhelming emotions in finding the objects taken during the looting of the Kingdom of Dahomey south of present-day Benin, including a royal throne.
This is our soul
Speaking to reporters Tuesday at the presidential palace in Paris, where France signed on to artifacts in Benin, Talon said treasures were much more than cultural goods, a term used by France to describe them.
This is our soul, Mr. President, he said, surrounded by Macron.
The French leader hailed a symbolic, exciting and historic moment that had long been awaited by Africans.
The return of pieces taken from Abomey Royal Palaces, which also includes three totemic statues, comes as calls in Africa for European countries to return colonial loot to their museum shelves increase.
In France, most are held by the Quai Branly museum, which has begun a major overhaul of its collection to identify works believed to have been acquired by force or coercion.
French lawmakers last year passed a bill allowing Paris to return artifacts to Benin and Senegal, another former French colony in West Africa.
Talon made it clear that he saw Tuesday’s surrender as the first step in a large-scale return process, asking how you expect my enthusiasm to be complete when France was still holding other key artifacts.
But he added that he was confident that further returns would follow. Beyond this surrender, we will continue to work, Macron promised.
Al Jazeeras Natacha Butler, reporting from Paris, said the scenes at the Elysee Palace were moving.
The president of Benin said this was not just about the restoration of works of art in Benin. It was about Ben to regain a part of his soul. This completes a very long process which began several years ago, Butler said.
In the Benin capital, Cotonou, the return of precious works was highly anticipated.
I am sorry for the opportunity to be able to see these royal treasures up close, especially the thrones of our ancestors. It is unbelievable, said a community elder Dah Adohouannon, told the AFP news agency.
At the age of 72 I can die in peace, as soon as I see them, added the old man.
The comeback is part of a Macron effort to improve his country’s image in Africa, especially among young people.
Before piling up for the long trip home, the works were last shown on Quai Branly in late October.
In Benin, they will be on display at various locations, including a former Portuguese fortress in the city of Ouidah, once a slave trade center, as they await the completion of a museum in Abomey to house them.
Experts estimate that 85 to 90 percent of African cultural artifacts are taken from the continent.
Some were captured by colonial administrators, troops or doctors and passed on to descendants who in turn donated them to museums in Europe.
But others were presented as gifts to missionaries or were bought by African art collectors in the early 20th century or discovered during scientific expeditions.
An expert report commissioned by Macron counted about 90,000 African works in French museums, 70,000 of them in Quai Branly alone.
Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany have also received requests from African countries to return the lost treasures.
Nigeria said last month that it had agreed with Germany on the return of hundreds of so-called Benin Bronze metal plates and sculptures from the 16th to 18th centuries that were stolen from the palace of the ancient Kingdom of Benin in present-day Nigeria.
Belgium has announced plans to return some looted objects from what is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Sources
2/ https://internationalpk.com/top-stories/france-returns-26-treasures-looted-from-benin/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]