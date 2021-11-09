France returns 26 treasures looted from Benin

France has returned 26 treasures looted from Benin during the colonial period, fulfilling a promise made by President Emmanuel Macron to restore a lost piece of Africa’s heritage.

Benin President Patrice Talon and Culture Minister Jean-Michel Abimbola traveled to Paris to bring home artefacts that were hijacked by French forces 130 years ago.

Talon said he felt overwhelming emotions in finding the objects taken during the looting of the Kingdom of Dahomey south of present-day Benin, including a royal throne.

This is our soul

Speaking to reporters Tuesday at the presidential palace in Paris, where France signed on to artifacts in Benin, Talon said treasures were much more than cultural goods, a term used by France to describe them.

This is our soul, Mr. President, he said, surrounded by Macron.

The French leader hailed a symbolic, exciting and historic moment that had long been awaited by Africans.

The return of pieces taken from Abomey Royal Palaces, which also includes three totemic statues, comes as calls in Africa for European countries to return colonial loot to their museum shelves increase.

In France, most are held by the Quai Branly museum, which has begun a major overhaul of its collection to identify works believed to have been acquired by force or coercion.

French lawmakers last year passed a bill allowing Paris to return artifacts to Benin and Senegal, another former French colony in West Africa.

Talon made it clear that he saw Tuesday’s surrender as the first step in a large-scale return process, asking how you expect my enthusiasm to be complete when France was still holding other key artifacts.

But he added that he was confident that further returns would follow. Beyond this surrender, we will continue to work, Macron promised.

Al Jazeeras Natacha Butler, reporting from Paris, said the scenes at the Elysee Palace were moving.

The president of Benin said this was not just about the restoration of works of art in Benin. It was about Ben to regain a part of his soul. This completes a very long process which began several years ago, Butler said.

In the Benin capital, Cotonou, the return of precious works was highly anticipated.

I am sorry for the opportunity to be able to see these royal treasures up close, especially the thrones of our ancestors. It is unbelievable, said a community elder Dah Adohouannon, told the AFP news agency.

At the age of 72 I can die in peace, as soon as I see them, added the old man.

The comeback is part of a Macron effort to improve his country’s image in Africa, especially among young people.

Before piling up for the long trip home, the works were last shown on Quai Branly in late October.

In Benin, they will be on display at various locations, including a former Portuguese fortress in the city of Ouidah, once a slave trade center, as they await the completion of a museum in Abomey to house them.

Experts estimate that 85 to 90 percent of African cultural artifacts are taken from the continent.

Some were captured by colonial administrators, troops or doctors and passed on to descendants who in turn donated them to museums in Europe.

But others were presented as gifts to missionaries or were bought by African art collectors in the early 20th century or discovered during scientific expeditions.

An expert report commissioned by Macron counted about 90,000 African works in French museums, 70,000 of them in Quai Branly alone.

Britain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany have also received requests from African countries to return the lost treasures.

Nigeria said last month that it had agreed with Germany on the return of hundreds of so-called Benin Bronze metal plates and sculptures from the 16th to 18th centuries that were stolen from the palace of the ancient Kingdom of Benin in present-day Nigeria.

Belgium has announced plans to return some looted objects from what is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo.