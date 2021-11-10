Workers at New Brunswick liquor agency go on strike on Nov. 16 if no agreement is reached – New Brunswick

United liquor store workers in New Brunswick have voted 97.7 percent in favor of an indefinite strike mandate and are ready to hit the box lines starting Nov. 16.

Unless a negotiated agreement is reached, the 566 members of CUPE Local 963 working in NB Liquor’s 41 stores and publicly owned retail stores will be joined by thousands of other public sector workers who have been on strike for nearly two years. week.

“The shops will be closed. The warehouse will be closed to inbound and outbound traffic, “local union president Jamie Agnew told a news conference Tuesday morning in Hanwell, NB, outside Fredericton.

The main issue is salaries. Agnew said the union had a preliminary agreement with the management of the Crown-owned agency over a year ago, but Prime Minister Blaine Higgs blocked it.

“I have not had growth for three years and my last growth was 0.5 percent,” Agnew said. “We are fighting. “We need a fair deal and we need it now.”

The government’s last wage offer, he said, was 8.5 per cent over five years – less than what was agreed in the tentative agreement.

“We had a nine per cent pre-agreement over five years, with better language for maternity leave, better language for well-being and voluntary days,” he said. “That deal was rejected by Mr. Higgs.”

The union said the prime minister stopped the deal because it did not match his plans to freeze wages in the public sector. The blockade of negotiations was announced on October 8, and the strike vote took place last week.

Agnew said NB Liquor reported sales of $ 506 million in fiscal year 2020-2021 and revenue of $ 199 million, adding that the corporation could afford to pay its members a fair wage.

“These members have been at work since day 1 of the pandemic, dealing with thousands of clients a day, not knowing when a potential exposure could occur,” he said. “The members have spoken and made it very clear. “They want a fair deal and they are ready to move on until a fair deal is reached or reached.”

Meanwhile, the strike of thousands of public servants, including school bus drivers, educational support staff and workers in transport, correction and the community college system, entered its 12th day on Tuesday. Both sides are close to the wage issue, but the government wants to introduce a new retirement plan for the two locals – something CUPE New Brunswick president Steve Drost says should be removed from the negotiation process.

“We have all agreed at this roundtable that pensions cannot be negotiated during this round of bargaining,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “They have to get off the table.”

But later in the day, Higgs said the issue should not be decided in the future because pension plans are not sustainable.

“The government sets about three dollars for every dollar a member puts in,” Higgs told reporters at the legislature. “In addition, the pension requires special payments to stay afloat. This amounts to four or five dollars for every one dollar an employee puts in.

“This is not fair to taxpayers.”

The Prime Minister said he wants the actuaries to review the pension plans for the two locals, adding that he would be fine with whatever they decide should be done. “We will accept the actuaries’ recommendation to present a sustainable pension plan,” he said.

Higgs said the union should send its final offer to its members and he said he could ask the labor board to do so.

“It’s an option and we’re looking at it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.