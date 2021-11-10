Carmakers say lack of emissions regulations restrains electric vehicles in Australia

Carmakers have found themselves in the unusual position of demanding that the government impose restrictions on how much they can pollute their cars.

Main points: Australia is one of the only countries developed without an emission standard for car manufacturers

After saying electric cars would “finish the weekend”, Prime Minister Scott Morrison changed gears.

After announcing the government’s strategy for “future fuels”, he is saying that Australians will soon rush to buy them as they become more affordable.

The world of car manufacturing is becoming electric, with many manufacturers planning to sell only zero-emission cars by 2030.

But major car brands say the lack of regulation for their emissions in Australia is hampering their ability to bring electric vehicles (EVs) here.

Volkswagen, for example, will sell about 400,000 electric vehicles this year, none of which will be in Australia.

The Australian head of Volkswagen, Michael Bartsch, said that despite the fact that Australians want electric VW, the company’s head office in Germany would not agree to send anyone here.

“We still allow manufacturers to dispose of and sell dirty and old technology in Australia,” Mr Bartsch said.

“And while they can do that, you have a commercial barrier to actually bring electric vehicles, because the profit that is being made for internal combustion engine vehicles is simply too high.

“There is no real reason to bring them to Australia because it is not imperative to bring them here.”

EVs are sent overseas, where car manufacturers are punished for pollution

In many developed countries, a car company fleet is required to emit only a certain amount of carbon dioxide per kilometer traveled, or else it will face a fine for every gram of carbon dioxide above that amount.

Electric vehicles and fuel-efficient cars reduce average fleet emissions, while larger and more polluting cars increase it.

If a car brand can go below that emission limit, they can also generate “carbon credits” to sell to other car companies that are over the border.

This means that car manufacturers, who face a demand for electric vehicles much larger than their supply, have an incentive to send their zero-emission cars to places where they face penalties for their emissions and will potentially earn even more money.

Mr Bartsch said that because there were no regulations on car manufacturers’ emissions in Australia, electric vehicles were not being sent here in large numbers.

“As long as there is no profit opportunity in Australia or a weaker opportunity in Australia, or there is no legislative environment that makes it necessary to bring vehicles to Australia, the priority will always be to sell those cars in Europe, America or China. ” he said.

“We are actually encouraging the dirty and old technology here in Australia and not the other way around.”

Rival carmaker Hyundai already sells electric vehicles in Australia, but wants more competition to help boost the market.

The head of Hyundai government relations, Scott Nargar, said the government’s future strategy for fuel was welcome, but not enough.

“Emission regulations are essential, it is a right-hand drive market, we are a small market globally,” said Mr. Nargar.

“Having an encouragement, knowing that there will be plenty of opportunities to sell vehicles here, is really the top companies looking for.

“We are not seeing the choice for customers we see in other markets.”

Carmakers are so desperate for emissions regulations that they have developed their own.

This year for the first time the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries reported the “Voluntary CO2 Emission Standard”, which has been signed by almost all Australian car brands.

The companies have agreed on a voluntary target to reduce emissions in their new fleets by 4 percent each year by 2030.

“We are at the end of the line”

Australia is the latest country in the OECD to develop an emissions standard.

The main body of engines, the Australian Automobile Association, said EVs would not come here in large numbers until an emissions regulation was put in place.

The organisation’s CEO, Michael Bradley, said Australia had remained last in line.

“We are at the end of the line [for cars] because we do not have one of these things, we do not have a border and trade scheme or a CO2 standard, “Mr Bradley said.

Imagine, you are sitting in the council hall in Detroit and they say, ‘There is only a fixed number of EVs you sell in the market that has this’ cap-and-trade’ scheme, you sell it in the country with carrots and sticks. “

“Why would you sell that consignment of cars in Australia, where all it takes is money in the dealership? You’re just losing a bunch of cream.”