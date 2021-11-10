COVID-19 vaccines to become mandatory for healthcare workers in England





Health workers in England will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by 1 April next year. Main points: About 100,000 health workers in England have not been vaccinated against COVID-19

Staff who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons and those who do not have face-to-face contact with the patient will be excluded The policy does not apply in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland UK Health Minister Sajid Javid announced that the strikes would become a mandatory employment condition for those in the front line of the National Health Service (NHS) and social care service. Mr Javid said he had to balance the benefits for patients and colleagues with the concern that workers might decide to quit their jobs instead of getting shot. He said workplace pressures were one of the reasons the move would not enter until the spring. “Everyone who works in the NHS and social care will have to be vaccinated,” Mr Javid told the British Parliament. “We need to avoid preventable harm and protect patients in the NHS, protect colleagues in the NHS and of course protect the NHS itself.” LIVE UPDATE: Read our blog for the latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic The mandate will see England pursue Australia, France, Italy and several US states to order healthcare workers to be vaccinated. Mr Javid said that while vaccination was not mandatory for most people, health workers had a “unique responsibility” because they were in contact with those who were most vulnerable to the disease. The move comes after a similar decision to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for care home workers, a rule that goes into effect this week. Exceptions will be for persons who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons and for those who do not have face-to-face contact with patients. UK Health Minister Sajid Javid says preventable harm to NHS staff and patients should be avoided. ( AP: Frank Augstein ) Thousands of NHS health care workers have not yet been immunized Mr Javid said 90 per cent of NHS staff had already received two doses of one vaccine, leaving about 100,000 health workers who would not yet make their first infection. “No one in the NHS or caregiver who is currently unvaccinated should be a turkey head, isolated or ashamed,” he said. “This is about supporting them to make a positive choice to protect vulnerable people, to protect their colleagues and, of course, to protect themselves. The change only applies to England. It excludes Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which set their own rules. The UK Government is already requesting that nursing home staff be vaccinated against COVID-19. ( Pool via Reuters: Toby Melville ) The unions had opposed making vaccinations compulsory, saying it could push some staff to leave the health system already in place. Labor Party health spokesman Jonathan Ashworth said there was a risk that the policy, “however laudable in principle, could exacerbate some of these chronic staffing problems”. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking to navigate what is expected to be a difficult winter for the health system without further economically damaging blockages. The British government has left the door open for influenza vaccines to become mandatory. ( AP: Neil Hall through the pool ) Read more about the spread of the vaccine: Requires recognition of natural immunity Dominic Wilkinson, a professor of medical ethics at Oxford University, said the focus on vaccinations was very simple and needed more nuances as part of the policy. “Individuals with sufficient evidence of natural immunity should be given a medical exemption from the vaccine mandate imposed on care home staff and NHS staff,” he said. Mr Javid said consulting for health workers also considered the idea of ​​making flu vaccines mandatory. He said he would not introduce applications for flu vaccines at this stage, but added that the option remains open. ABC / wire Space to play or stop, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 6 minutes 19 seconds 6 m How to do a quick antigen test What you need to know about coronavirus: The form is being uploaded …

