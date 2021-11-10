International
The spread of COVID-19 forces the closure of West Kelowna Elementary School
An elementary school in West Kelowna will be temporarily closed and will switch to distance learning due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
In a statement Tuesday, Okanagan Central Public Schools said Mar Jok Elementary will suspend classroom instruction on the recommendation of Home Health, which has announced a school explosion.
“Declaring an explosion and temporarily closing the physical school for classroom learning is an important security measure. We have confidence in our staff ‘s proven ability to minimize interruptions and switching to distance learning for students.” said Supervisor Kevin. Kaardal.
“Interior Health has worked closely with our administrators to protect students and staff, and we are well prepared to adapt to security measures like this to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.”
Health Health, in a statement of its own, urged all members of the school community to self-monitor for symptoms and be tested for COVID-19 if they are ill. Anyone with symptoms should avoid social gatherings and non-essential travel.
Okanagan Central Schools said that in recent weeks, the health authority has asked some school-affiliated individuals to be isolated. Despite this, the exhibitions continued.
Health Health said it had declared “multiple exposure events” in kindergarten for the school’s 5th grade since late October. Exposure events have recently been reported at five other West Kelowna primary and secondary schools.
Public Health is pursuing anyone identified as a COVID-19 case for tracking contacts, Health Health said.Students who have been in contact with someone who is infected will be told to isolate themselves at home.
Kaardal said the closure was not a surprise because previous security measures had not stopped the exposures over the past two weeks.
“COVID enters schools. It reflects what is happening in the community,” Kaardal said. “Schools are generally very safe. This is a precautionary measure.”
The closing will last from November 11 to November 22. Kaardal said there are about 468 students enrolled in Mar Jok.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/covid-closes-west-kelowna-elementary-1.6243208
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]