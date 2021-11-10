The spread of COVID-19 forces the closure of West Kelowna Elementary School

An elementary school in West Kelowna will be temporarily closed and will switch to distance learning due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement Tuesday, Okanagan Central Public Schools said Mar Jok Elementary will suspend classroom instruction on the recommendation of Home Health, which has announced a school explosion.

“Declaring an explosion and temporarily closing the physical school for classroom learning is an important security measure. We have confidence in our staff ‘s proven ability to minimize interruptions and switching to distance learning for students.” said Supervisor Kevin. Kaardal.

“Interior Health has worked closely with our administrators to protect students and staff, and we are well prepared to adapt to security measures like this to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.”

Health Health, in a statement of its own, urged all members of the school community to self-monitor for symptoms and be tested for COVID-19 if they are ill. Anyone with symptoms should avoid social gatherings and non-essential travel.

Okanagan Central Schools said that in recent weeks, the health authority has asked some school-affiliated individuals to be isolated. Despite this, the exhibitions continued.

Health Health said it had declared “multiple exposure events” in kindergarten for the school’s 5th grade since late October. Exposure events have recently been reported at five other West Kelowna primary and secondary schools.

Public Health is pursuing anyone identified as a COVID-19 case for tracking contacts, Health Health said.Students who have been in contact with someone who is infected will be told to isolate themselves at home.

Kaardal said the closure was not a surprise because previous security measures had not stopped the exposures over the past two weeks.

“COVID enters schools. It reflects what is happening in the community,” Kaardal said. “Schools are generally very safe. This is a precautionary measure.”

The closing will last from November 11 to November 22. Kaardal said there are about 468 students enrolled in Mar Jok.