Toronto council votes to urge developers to build affordable units in several new apartment towers

After a battle between the city and province that lasted for decades, Toronto will soon be urging developers to build affordable units in new buildings, in a bid to add thousands of homes below market value in the coming years.

Councilors voted 23 pro 2 to use a new power called inclusive zoning, which allows the city to force developers to make five to 10 percent of affordable units in new towers within 500 meters of major transit stations by starting from September 2022. This percentage will increase to eight to 22 percent. , depending on the neighborhood.

“Today is a big day,” Coun. Mike Layton, who represents Ward 11, University-Rosedale, said at the council meeting on Tuesday.

“We are adopting a policy once in a generation that we have waited for decades to implement. Now we need to make sure we do it right and make a difference in people’s lives.”

Property and rental prices will be adjusted for households earning from $ 32,486 to $ 91,611 a year and will not exceed 30 percent of their income, says a staff report.

The city says it is developing a website for people to apply for an affordable unit, staff are considering a lottery system. Toronto will work with community housing groups to manage the rental and sale of the units, though details are still being worked out.

The units will remain affordable for 99 years, with inflation-related resale prices, according to city staff.

The province may appeal the council’s decision

Mayor John Tory said he was proud of the plan, the first for an Ontario city, despite opposition from developers claiming it would be too costly and housing lawyers seeking more affordable units.

“The private development industry has been very successful during the pandemic,” Tory told a news conference ahead of Tuesday’s council meeting.

“But the long-term health of the city itself and its economy requires that our development industry play a growing role in providing affordable housing.”

If Toronto had put similar measures in place a decade ago, up to 25,000 affordable units would have been built, city council staff said.

David Wilkes, president and CEO of the Construction Industry and Land Development Industry Association, told CBCToronto that developers support inclusive zoning, but think costs should be shared. They urged the city to waive fees and taxes for affordable units, which make up about 25 per cent of the cost of building them.

Otherwise, the cost will be reflected in higher market value unit prices and passed to those homeowners, or investors and developers will leave the city, Wilkes said.

The city says it will start looking for affordable units in new apartment buildings around transit stations in September 2022. (Talia Ricci / CBC)

Many councilors rejected the idea, noting a recent influx of applications.

“I have an out-of-control development, especially near transit lines,” said Deputy Mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong, who represents Ward 16, Don Valley East.

“It’s just madness.”

“The flood of development is terrifying,” Eglinton-Lawrence Coun. said Mike Colle. “And nothing is being done to slow it down.”

They and other councilors noted that some neighborhoods in their neighborhoods are excluded from the zoning involved, often near existing or proposed transit stations and where developer interest was high, such as Little Jamaica, North York Center, and East Harbor. .

The city’s chief planner, Gregg Lintern, said this is because the city’s market analysis determined that there was not enough housing demand to justify the zoning involved in those neighborhoods. Staff will review these areas within a year.

Most advisers backed what staff recommended, and Mayor John Tory approved a gradual introduction of affordable units to parallel market price increases and mitigate the blow to developers.

Other councilors, including Layton, called for the city to be more ambitious and mandate more affordable units from the start. However, that could prompt Prime Minister Doug Ford’s government to challenge the by-law at the Ontario Land Tribunal.

“The risk is that Ford may appeal if we ask too much of its development friends. But this is a risk I am willing to take,” Layton said. “The developers will say everything to take the city away from their profits. It ‘s time for us to stop training them.”

Tory said that if the city were to pursue more aggressive sweeping zoning, it could be tied to the “bureaucratic chain” for years.

“I want that to happen now,” Tory told the council.