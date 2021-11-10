Hospital lawyer says former CEO fraud test flight illegally purchased – Halifax

The use of flight permits by a hospital’s CEO for personal travel was questioned early in her term, the IWK Health Center general counsel testified Tuesday during the former executive fraud trial.

Jennifer Feron testified at Tracy Kitch’s Halifax Provincial Court, which has been charged with breach of trust and fraud over $ 5,000 in connection with her allegations of spending on a children’s hospital between 2014 and 2017.

Feron said that in May 2015 she spotted Kitch’s executive assistant handling flights that Kitch had taken in February for personal reasons but had not yet reimbursed.

She said she observed a similar situation in June of that year for a personal flight Kitch had made in April, although Feron said she had by then informed a senior executive in the finance department of her concerns.

“You can not have personal expenses that have passed three months,” said Feron.

“I told her (Kitch executive assistant) ‘You have to follow some kind of policy, not just do it with your arms,'” she testified.

She added that it was not her role as the hospital’s legal advisor to oversee expenditure statements, but felt she should express her concerns to the executive assistant about the use of flight permits as she respected the practice.

Flight permits are prepaid flight packages that are valid within a certain region and for a certain period of time.

Kitch had started working at the children’s hospital in August 2014 after moving to Nova Scotia from her home in Oakville, Ont.

In 2017, an internal report commissioned by the hospital revealed that $ 47,000 in expenses that auditors considered to be “potentially personal” were borne by the hospital. All the money was paid at the time Kitch resigned that summer.

Crown said in its opening statement Monday that it will focus on 68 transactions by Kitch between 2014 and 2017, including flights between Toronto and Halifax.

However, defense attorney Jacqueline King has told the court that while Kitch used her corporate credit card for personal expenses, she marked them for future refunds. The lawyer also stated in court that all of Ms. Kitch’s expense reports were signed by the board chairmen (IWK).

During testimony Tuesday, Steve Ashton, vice president of people and organizational development at IWK Health Center, testified that he did not recall that board chairmen had ever come to him to question Kitch’s spending.

King had asked during questioning if he had heard former President Phil Otto or his successor Bob Hanf say, “‘What the hell is going on? I’m not approving these spending.’ ”

Ashton replied that none of the board chairman had ever come to him directly and asked him about Kitch’s expenses.

In 2018, Provincial Auditor General Michael Pickup said he was shocked by the lack of oversight and basic financial management controls at the hospital. Pickup concluded that the IWK board of directors failed to create a culture that promoted accountability.

Former IWK chief financial officer Stephen D’Arcy faces charges of breach of trust, unauthorized use of a computer and data damage in a separate trial next year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 9, 2021.