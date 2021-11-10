International
Hospital lawyer says former CEO fraud test flight illegally purchased – Halifax
The use of flight permits by a hospital’s CEO for personal travel was questioned early in her term, the IWK Health Center general counsel testified Tuesday during the former executive fraud trial.
Jennifer Feron testified at Tracy Kitch’s Halifax Provincial Court, which has been charged with breach of trust and fraud over $ 5,000 in connection with her allegations of spending on a children’s hospital between 2014 and 2017.
Feron said that in May 2015 she spotted Kitch’s executive assistant handling flights that Kitch had taken in February for personal reasons but had not yet reimbursed.
Read more:
Former NS Hospital CEO’s fraud trial to focus on travel expenses: Crown
She said she observed a similar situation in June of that year for a personal flight Kitch had made in April, although Feron said she had by then informed a senior executive in the finance department of her concerns.
“You can not have personal expenses that have passed three months,” said Feron.
“I told her (Kitch executive assistant) ‘You have to follow some kind of policy, not just do it with your arms,'” she testified.
She added that it was not her role as the hospital’s legal advisor to oversee expenditure statements, but felt she should express her concerns to the executive assistant about the use of flight permits as she respected the practice.
Flight permits are prepaid flight packages that are valid within a certain region and for a certain period of time.
Kitch had started working at the children’s hospital in August 2014 after moving to Nova Scotia from her home in Oakville, Ont.
In 2017, an internal report commissioned by the hospital revealed that $ 47,000 in expenses that auditors considered to be “potentially personal” were borne by the hospital. All the money was paid at the time Kitch resigned that summer.
Crown said in its opening statement Monday that it will focus on 68 transactions by Kitch between 2014 and 2017, including flights between Toronto and Halifax.
However, defense attorney Jacqueline King has told the court that while Kitch used her corporate credit card for personal expenses, she marked them for future refunds. The lawyer also stated in court that all of Ms. Kitch’s expense reports were signed by the board chairmen (IWK).
During testimony Tuesday, Steve Ashton, vice president of people and organizational development at IWK Health Center, testified that he did not recall that board chairmen had ever come to him to question Kitch’s spending.
King had asked during questioning if he had heard former President Phil Otto or his successor Bob Hanf say, “‘What the hell is going on? I’m not approving these spending.’ ”
Read more:
Former CEO of Halifax Children’s Hospital left the list of powerful women in Canada
Ashton replied that none of the board chairman had ever come to him directly and asked him about Kitch’s expenses.
In 2018, Provincial Auditor General Michael Pickup said he was shocked by the lack of oversight and basic financial management controls at the hospital. Pickup concluded that the IWK board of directors failed to create a culture that promoted accountability.
Former IWK chief financial officer Stephen D’Arcy faces charges of breach of trust, unauthorized use of a computer and data damage in a separate trial next year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on November 9, 2021.
© 2021 Canadian Press
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8362094/tracy-kitch-iwk-fraud-trial/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]