Digi International Pilot Project with Chicago Transit Authority and City Tech Wins IoT Distribution of the Year Award | Illinois





HOPKINS, Minn .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – November 9, 2021– Digi International, (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com ), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) products and services, is pleased to announce its pilot project with Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) and City technical cooperation has received IoT Distribution Price of the Year by IoT World. The winners were announced at the IoT Worlds event in Silicon Valley on November 4, 2021. We are proud to be the winner of this year ‘s IoT World Awards, especially for a collaborative project that aims to address the unique challenges posed by the pandemic, says Digi Business Development Director Steve Mazur. While COVID-19 stopped many smart city and transportation projects, it caused an impact in Chicago, where citizens rely heavily on public transportation. By participating in this pilot, Digi helped demonstrate the value of IoT technology in solving current challenges within the core functions of society, as well as in building a solid foundation for future operations that prioritize the greater good. Between escalating and de-escalating COVID-19 restrictions, public transit agencies are managing highly variable travel as well as securing public confidence in their ability to provide safe and secure transportation. In response, City Tech and the CTA deployed an intelligent IoT transit pilot on the Route 79 bus route to provide real-time knowledge of bus attendance to help the CTA proactively meet road travel demand. reduce the number of passengers and waiting time and provide a safe riding experience, distanced from society. Digi routers provided Wi-Fi detection that tracked the unique rider while Digi Remote Manager the command center of an intelligent network was used to configure, deploy and manage remote devices and assets securely on the edge. The IoT Worlds Awards series celebrates innovative individuals, teams, organizations and partnerships that advance IoT technologies, deployments and ecosystems. This year, a panel of judges from Omdia, Informa Tech and the industry selected the winners based on innovation, market appeal and other factors. For additional information on the Digi Internationals channel and customers, please visit: www.digi.com. About Digi International Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is the leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation related products and deploy and manage critical communication infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and growing. For more information, visit www.digi.com. See the source version at businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109005379/en/ CONTACT: Peter Ramsay Global Results Communications [email protected] 949,307,5908 Keyword: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS MINNESOTA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HARDWARE INTERNET DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC TRANSPORT TECHNOLOGY MOBILE / WIRE TRANSPORT SOURCE: Digi International Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 11/09/2021 08:00 AM / DISC: 11/09/2021 08:02 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109005379/en

