If Helsinki is on your bucket list, DFW Airport will become your starting point





Nordic carrier Finnair plans to start flying from DFW International Airport to Helsinki in February, the second new international airline within a week announcing service to North Texas. The DFW line to Helsinki-Vantaa Airport is scheduled to start on February 6 with round-trip flights four days a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. The journey takes more than 10 hours in each direction, with a slightly shorter flight time on the Helsinki-DFW leg. It marks the first regularly scheduled Finnairs service at DFW Airport, part of an expansion that also includes more flights from its central Helsinki airport in Asia. Iberia Airlines plans new services from Spain to DFW Airport in 2022 Airlines Iberia Airlines plans to start flying from its country of origin Spain to DFW International Airport next year, the CEO of the parent carrier company said on Friday. International Airlines Group CEO Luis Gallego announced the new line that is scheduled to start operating next summer as part of the company’s third quarter earnings call. Flights are likely to come from Madrid, its largest base, but may also be to Barcelona, ​​which has no direct service to DFW Airport. Finnair already flies to US destinations in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Miami and is also planning to launch several flights this winter from those destinations to Stockholm, Sweden. As international travel demand grows, Finnair is pleased to provide customers with the launch of our Dallas-Fort Worth line in Helsinki, said a statement from Caroline Borawski, Finnairs’ general manager for North America. Increased access to Europe, Scandinavia, the Baltic and beyond is meeting the essential and aspirational travel needs and demonstrates the significant investment and commitment that Finnair is making in North America. Helsinki, a port city on the Baltic Sea, is a ferry ride from Tallinn to Estonia or the former Russian capital of St. Petersburg. Finland, with spectacular views of northern lights in winter, claims that have the happiest people on the planet and also claims to be the home of Santa Claus. In addition to new flights through DFW, Finnair operates direct flights to Helsinki from Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. During the winter season, Finnair is also flying to Stockholm from Los Angeles, New York and Miami. We are excited about this new service. It strengthens DFW Airports’s European route options for our customers and further strengthens our commitment to continued growth on the international stage, said a statement from John Ackerman, Executive Vice President of DFW Airports Global Strategy and Development. Finnair, which uses Airbus aircraft for its long-haul flights, plans to use the Airbus A350-900 for DFW flights. Last week, Spanish carrier Iberia Airlines said it would start flying to DFW International Airport next summer. While he has not announced where North Texas flights to Spain will start, he is likely to link up with his headquarters in Madrid or Barcelona in that country on the east Mediterranean coast. Finnair is planning the new route in partnership with its OneWorld American Airlines Alliance partner along with Atlantic Joint Business, another partnership involving American Airlines, British Airways and Iberia. Flights to Finland will give DFW passengers another connecting point in Europe, along with the popular London-based routes Heathrow, Paris and Madrid to American Airlines and its operating partners. In addition to the DFW line, Finnair announced new flights to Asian destinations in South Korea and Japan. Finnair serves about 130 destinations worldwide, including about 100 in Europe. The Finnish government owns a majority stake in Finnair, making Finnair the country’s flagship carrier.

