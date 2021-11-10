News Bureau ILINOIS

of Global Carbon Project recently published the 2021 Global Carbon Budget report, providing data on atmospheric carbon concentrations, emissions and trends. University of Illinois Urban-Champaign atmospheric sciences professor Atul Jain was part of an international team of scientists who contributed data to the report. Jain discussed this year ‘s carbon budget and findings with News Bureau Physics Science Editor Lois Yoksoulian.

What did the 2021 carbon budget reveal about carbon emissions and how do they now compare to pre-COVID-19 levels?

The most interesting but not so encouraging finding of this year’s budget is that global fossil carbon dioxide emissions in 2021 are set to return close to their pre-COVID-19 levels. In 2020, fossil emissions fell by 5.4% from the level of 2019. This year, emissions increased by 4.9% to a global total of 36 billion tons. However, these global emissions are projected to be around 0.8% below the 2019 level.

This comeback is somewhat expected. Such unusual events have occurred in the past, such as the global financial crisis of 2008-09. But then, global emissions increased in 2010 by 5.5% above 2009 levels. The 2020-21 emission reduction and recovery varied by country and region.

Emissions for China, the biggest polluter, are projected to increase by 4% in 2021, alongside the 2020 increase of 1.4%. Emissions from the US and the European Union are projected to increase by about the same amount of 7.6% in 2021, following a decline of around 10.6% for the US and 10.9% for the 27-nation EU in 2020.

Emissions for the fourth largest polluter, India, are projected to increase by 12.6% in 2021, following a 7.3% decline in 2020.

What is decarbonization and what is the trend of energy decarbonization on a regional and global scale?

Decarbonization is a process that controls CO2 emissions using low-intensity or zero-carbon fuels – for example, controlling CO2 as a result of the transport or generation of electricity. One way decarbonization can be achieved is by switching from high-intensity carbon to low-carbon natural gas or by using carbon-free energy sources, such as wind, solar and nuclear. By the way, coal emits approximately twice as much carbon as natural gas per unit basis.

This year, energy decarbonisation was not enough to overcome the growing demand for energy, which has so far been met by fossil fuels in many countries – despite the continued growth of renewables by more than 10% in year over the last five years. Emissions from coal and natural gas in 2021 are projected to be higher by 1% and 2%, respectively, than the level of 2019. This increase is mainly due to economic growth in China and India, which receive the largest share to run their energy and industrial sectors from coal-fired power plants.

Only CO2 emissions from oil remain well below the levels of 2019 to 2021. Emissions from the transport sector are still below their level of 2019. However, they are also approaching the level of 2019, but at a slower pace. . It gives me the impression that countries were not very interested in climate change and its impact, and most countries used the most polluted source of fossil fuel to launch their economies.

Net carbon dioxide emissions from land use changes are part of the budget equation. What was their contribution to the total carbon budget?

Data from land use change is a bright spot in the carbon budget, suggesting that net CO2 emissions – the difference between gross emissions and gross emissions – have been declining since 2010.

Over the past decade, CO2 emissions from land use changes, such as deforestation, emitted about 14.1 billion tonnes of CO2 per year. The gross amount of CO2 removed was about 9.9 billion tonnes of CO2 per year. So the net global CO2 emissions from land use change were 4.1 billion tons per year. The results of the report show that net land use emissions in 2020 fell to 3.2 billion tonnes of CO2, with a projection of 2.9 billion tonnes of CO2 in 2021. This decline results from reduced deforestation in some tropical countries and increased CO2 sequestration due to reforestation and land reclamation after agricultural abandonment and timber harvesting.

What does the report suggest for future forecasts of CO2 emissions and concentrations? Are there ways to control those emissions to reach the Paris climate agreement?

The report makes no forecasts for future emissions. However, I doubt that CO2 emissions from fossil energy sources will continue to increase to meet the growing demand for energy, despite the high deployment of renewable sources from some countries.

Carbon dioxide emissions from the transport sector will return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022 with the resumption of travel and coal consumption will increase further as more economies reopen.

International Energy Agency projections suggest that global energy demand will increase by 4% in 2022. Electricity generation from renewable sources will also increase by more than 6% next year. However, renewables are able to meet only half of projected global energy demand. At the same time, climate change reduced global land carbon sinking by about 15% and ocean carbon sinking by about 5% during 2011-2020. We expect that climate change in the future will further reduce the carbon storage capacity of land and oceans, suggesting further acceleration of the rate of increase of CO2 concentrations in the atmosphere.

Meeting the Paris climate agreement target would require reducing total CO2 emissions by 1.4 billion tonnes of CO2 per year on average, reaching zero net emissions by 2050. While good progress has already been made to decarbonize use of primary energy since the Paris agreement was adopted in 2015, there is now an urgent need for new investment and strong climate policy. Rapid adoption could produce technological options that could allow for climate mitigation and green economic development, in addition to efforts to reduce end-use energy demand much more systematically, all within the next decade.

What do you hope to see emerge from the Glasgow Climate Change Conference, also known as COP 26?

Emissions fell by 1.9 billion tonnes in 2020. So countries need to reduce emissions each year by a comparable amount to that seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing the scale of action needed and therefore the importance of COP 26.

Fulfilling the Paris agreement is somewhat challenging, but still possible if countries have the political will to mitigate their greenhouse gas emissions. Failure to limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius will pose one of the greatest threats to societies. The threat of economic instability, rapid population growth and climate impact will lead to a growing wave of refugees – affecting all nations in one way or another. Therefore, nations have no choice but to change political and socio-economic conditions to curb climate change. I expect that in COP 26 all nations, developed and developing, will accept their fair share of responsibility and exercise the necessary restraint.