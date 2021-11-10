Sustainability through Local and Global Action – URI News





KINGSTON, RI – November 9, 2021 – Leaders in various fields of science, politics and food industry will gather at the University of Rhode Island Tonight on November 9th to discuss “The Future of Seafood: Sustainability through Local and Global Action” as part of the 58th Annual Honors Colloquium. Colloquium 2021, Keeping our shores, celebrates the start of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. The panel will be moderated by Azure Dee Cygler which joined the Rhode Island University Coast Resource Center and the Sea Grant in 2012. She is a marine research associate with the center and an expansion specialist with the Sea Grant. Azure earned a master’s degree in maritime affairs from the University of Rhode Island, where her graduate work focused on measuring the welfare of commercial fishermen in three New England ports and how management measures have influenced their decision-making and conservation ethics. . The panel will be held in person at 19:00 at Edwards Hall, 64 Upper College Road on the Kingston campus. Admission is free and open to the public; however, preliminary registration is needed. Those who can not attend in person can look online. Due to the COVID-19 crisis: ALL participants will be REQUIRED to show either a vaccination card OR a university ID. Also, all participants will be required to be disguised while inside the building. Virtual viewing is open to everyone. The panelists are: Monica Jain, founder and CEO of Fish 2.0 and Manta Consulting Inc., is committed to growing the networks that bring together fisheries and the oceans, finance and investment impact. It launched and grew Fish 2.0 from 2013-2020 to create a network of quality entrepreneurs and investors to build a sustainable seafood sector and capital flowing into it. Since then, it has worked with more than 600 entrepreneurs, 500 investors and 50 sponsors to expand Fish 2.0 and transfer more than $ 300 million to participating ventures. Monica was named the White House change champion for sustainable seafood in October 2016 for her achievements with Fish 2.0 and her long-term work to advance ocean conservation and sustainable seafood. Her career spans 30 years and 4 continents, including marine biology, philanthropy, venture capital, banking and international development. Jain continues to expand innovation and investment in the seafood arena as a strategic advisor and consultant to government, investors, and growing businesses and corporations. Monica holds degrees from Stanford University and the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Sarah Schumann is a commercial fisherman in Point Judith, Rhode Island, who dedicates her off-season seasons to organizing and researching based on fishery habitat, climate-resistant fishing, and supporting the next generation of commercial fishermen. As a leader in the local seafood movement, it has pioneered the aspiring goal of ecosystem-based seafood marketing, in which seafood markets are balanced in proportion to the productivity of the full set of seafood species. edible in a given ecosystem and consumers reciprocally respond to seafood gifts by advocating for healthy habitats. Sara is the author of Seafood: Diversify cooking to support our fishing AND Rhode Islands Shellfish Legacy: An Eco Story, and founder and former board chairman of the nonprofit organization Eating with the Ecosystem. Russell Smith is the director at Flen Consulting LLC. It provides consulting services on ocean-related issues to both domestic and international-based organizations and institutions. This work has focused on a range of topics, including improved strategies for combating illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, enhanced protection of marine mammals from fishing activities, the performance of a resource management organization, and enhanced efforts. to eliminate slave labor in seafood. industry. Prior to founding Flen Consulting, Smith served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Fisheries in the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. His responsibilities included overseeing NOAA international fisheries and trade and leading U.S. efforts to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing and seafood fraud. He served as a U.S. commissioner on three regional fisheries management organizations, led U.S. delegations in numerous bilateral and multilateral negotiations, and was a leader in President Barack Obama’s Task Force on Combating Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated Fishing. and seafood fraud. He is a graduate of Yale College and the University of Michigan School of Law. Gianna Cardarelli, a degree in Public Relations at the University of Rhode Island and an intern in the Department of Marketing and Communication, wrote this press release.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uri.edu/news/2021/11/the-future-of-seafood-panel-discussion-sustainability-through-local-and-global-action/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos