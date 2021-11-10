Two other Sounders FC players are called up for international duty





SEATTLE, LAJ. Two other Seattle Sounders FC players have been called up to international duty as Alex Roldan and Xavier Arreaga are set to join El Salvador and Ecuador, respectively, for the next FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier.

The two players join Yeimar Gmez Andrade (Colombia), Crisitan Roldan (United States) and Nouhou (Cameroon), who were all previously announced to join their respective national teams for the November round of qualifying matches. . Danny Leyva has also been called up to the U.S. Men’s U-20 National Team to compete in the Revelations Cup in Celaya, Mexico.

Alex Roldan, 25, wins his fourth career call-up to El Salvador, having previously won the title for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup and starting all six qualifying matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored a goal in his first appearance with the team, a 2-0 win over Guatemala in the Gold Cup this summer. El Salvador is scheduled to play Jamaica on November 12 and Panama on November 16. La Selecta stands seventh in the Concacaf rankings (1-3-2, 5 points). Roldan started 26 games for Sounders FC during his 2021 season, scoring one goal.

Arreaga, 27, reports on another round of World Cup qualifiers, having already played in eight matches (seven starts) during the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign in Ecuador. Tri will play two matches, one against Venezuela on November 11 and another against Chile on November 16. Ecuador is currently in third place in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table (5-5-2, 17 points). Arreaga finished the regular season with 26 appearances for Rave Green this year.

After scoring a point on the road in a 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Decision Day at BC Place, Rave Green prepares to host Real Salt Lake in a first-round match in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs

