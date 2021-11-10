The COVID-19 pandemic focuses on the global shortage of syringes





Based on a scenario where about seven billion people need two doses coronavirus vaccine from now until 2023, the UN health agency said a shortage of at least one billion syringes could occur if production does not start. Lisa Hedman, WHO The senior adviser, from the Access to Medicines and Health Products division, warned that a generation of children could miss planned vaccinations if manufacturers do not find a way to make more disposable syringes available. There is no room for shortcuts When you think about the size of the number of injections given to respond to the pandemic, this is not a place where we can afford cuts, shortages or anything less than complete safety for patients and healthcare staff, the expert said. of the WHO. She told reporters in Geneva that more than 6.8 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines are being administered globally each year, which is almost double the number of routine vaccinations offered each year: The lack of syringes is unfortunately a real possibility and here are some other figures. That the global production capacity of about six billion per year for immunization syringes is quite clear that a deficit in 2022 of over one billion could occur if we continue with business as usual. Ms Hedman explained that reusing syringes even after they had been sterilized was not advised, as harmful bacteria remained present. She also noted that syringes were particularly prone to transport delays because they took up 10 times the space of a vaccine. Urgent need to increase strokes Meanwhile, the heads of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), The World Bank Group, WHO and the World Trade Organization (WTO) held a follow-up High Level Consultation session on Tuesday with the CEOs of the leading COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing companies. At the meeting, according to a press release, all participants agreed on the urgency of giving more vaccine doses in low-income countries, where less than 2.5 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The objective of the meeting was to identify how to ensure a more equitable distribution of vaccines and all participants pledged to continue working together to gain greater clarity on donations, vaccine exchanges and delivery schedules, so that the distribution of rescue vaccines to be greater. effectively targeting those countries in need. Meeting ofMultilateral Leaders Task Force for COVID-19built on technical work undertaken by multidisciplinary teams during the months of September and October. During the consultations, the heads of the four organizations and CEOs also considered the best way to address trade-related barriers; how to improve the donation process; what additional steps are needed to reach the target of vaccinating 40 percent of people in all countries by the end of the year; and how to improve transparency and data sharing withIMF-WHO Vaccine Supply Forecast Paneland the Multilateral Leaders Task Force. The effort will require close cooperation between manufacturers, governments and internationals COVAX initiative, in extended distribution schedules, especially for donated doses.

