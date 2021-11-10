Natural Alternatives International, Inc. Announces the results of the first quarter 2022

CARLSBAD, California., November 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / – -Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (“NAI”) (Nasdaq: NAII), a leading formulator, manufacturer and trader of personalized nutritional supplements, announced today its net income of $ 3.3 million, or $ 0.51 per diluted share, on net sales of $ 38.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 compared to net income of $ 2.3 million, or $ 0.35 for reduced share, in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Net sales over three months completed September 30, 2021 seated $ 1.4 million, or 3.5%, in $ 38.3 million in comparison with $ 39.7 million recorded in the comparable period of last year. During the same period, sales of production under private contract decreased to $ 33.6 million, a decrease of 9.3% from the comparable quarter of last year. Sales of production under private contracts decreased mainly due to a 45% drop in sales to our largest client, mainly related to their European markets. This decline in sales was mainly offset by the increase in sales for new and existing customers, including significant sales by a new customer operating in the market directly to the customer. Closing of sales for the completed quarter September 30, 2021 exceeded $ 8.0 million and related mainly to supply chain and logistical constraints.

CarnoSyn beta-alanine rental income, licensing and sales of raw materials increased by 77.1% in $ 4.7 million during the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared to $ 2.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. The increase in revenue from licensing of patents and trademarks during the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 was mainly due to the increase in remittances to existing customers related to athletic activities and reopening gyms in line by easing COVID-19 restrictions nationwide. US compared to significant restrictions on athletic activity in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 combined with sales to new customers and higher average sales prices.

Based on our current sales order volumes, residual load and forecasts we have received from our customers; we now forecast that our consolidated net sales for fiscal year 2022 will increase between 7.0% and 10.0% compared to fiscal year 2021. We also forecast that we now generate operating income between 10.0% and 13.0% of net sales for the year our fiscal ending June 30, 2022. Sales and profitability during the first half of 2022 are projected to decline compared to the same period of fiscal year 2021. Our expectations for the first half of 2022 are driven by continued supply chain, manpower and logistical constraints, which all are expected to result in a set of existing orders that may not be fully cleared by the second half of fiscal year 2022. We currently anticipate that these supply and production chain challenges will be largely resolved during the second half of fiscal year 2022 As a result, we expect sales and profitability in the second half of 2022 to exceed the comparable period in fiscal year 2021, with the overall fiscal results of 2022 reflecting an increase in both sales and profitability on a yearly basis. full.

As for September 30, 2021, we had cash $ 20.0 million and working capital i $ 54.6 million compared to $ 32.1 million AND $ 58.3 million respectively, since June 30, 2021. As for September 30, 2021, ne patem $ 20.0 million available under our line of credit agreement.

Mark A. Sweet, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAI stated, “Despite declining sales from our largest customer, we have been able to make significant progress in growing our business with other customers across a range of channels, including acquisition the end of a new direct company.the customer-based client we expect to help drive significant future growth for our company.We believe the dietary supplement industry is in a period of significant growth and we find ourselves “in an enviable position where we are able to take advantage of new opportunities by utilizing our reputation for quality and integrity along with our capacity of available equipment backed by the strength of our balance sheet.”

“We continue to navigate the supply chain and personnel challenges that have resulted in more than normal workloads, but we believe we will be able to overcome these challenges by the end of this calendar year. Our investments “They are concerned with securing adequate inventory supplies, and workers are expected to pay dividends in the second half of our current fiscal year.”

“We believe that our favorable profitability as a percentage of sales is a trend that will be fully realized on the basis of a full year, supported by the improved combination of customers, capacity utilization, favorable translation of currency in foreign sales and enhanced contribution from our CarnoSyn business. “

An updated investor presentation will be posted on the investor relations page on our website later today (https://www.nai-online.com/our-company/investors/).

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and trader of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnership services to its clients. Our comprehensive partnership approach provides a wide range of nutritional products and services to our customers, including research, clinical trials, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific food formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and distribution system design, regulatory review and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please see our website at http://www.nai-online.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 which are not historical facts and information. These statements represent our intentions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events, including, inter alia, our ability to develop, retain or increase sales to new and existing customers, our ability to attract and retain sufficient, COVID-19 and related impacts on raw material availability, our future revenue streams and financial condition, as well as future economic conditions and the impact of such conditions on our business. We wish to warn readers that these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and results for future periods to differ materially from any future statements or views expressed herein. The financial performance of NAI and the future statements contained herein are further assessed by other risks, including those presented from time to time in the documents submitted by us to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report. on Form 10-K.

NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (In thousands, except data per share)



(unaudited)







Three months ended







September 30,







2021





2020





NET SALES $ 38,340

100.0%

$ 39,726

100.0%

The cost of goods sold 30,059

78.4%

33,721

84.9%

Gross profit 8281

21.6%

6005

15.1%



















Sales costs, general and administrative 4053

10.6%

3920

9.9%



















INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 4228

11.0%

2085

5.2%



















Other expenses, net (26)

-0.1%

(321)

-0.8%

INCOME BEFORE TAXES 4202

11.0%

1764

4.4%



















Expenditure (benefit) of income tax 946





(494)























NET INCOME $ 3256





$ 2258









































NET INCOME FOR JOINT SHARE:















Basic: $ 0.52





$ 0.35























Diluted: $ 0.51





$ 0.35























Average weighted common stock:















basis 6288





6418





Diluted 6351





6471

























NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE (In thousands)









(unaudited)





September 30,

June 30,

2021

2021







aSSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,028

$ 32,133 Accounts receivable, net 20245

17,946 Inventories, net 31709

27,006 Other current assets 3254

3263 Total current assets 75236

80,348 Property and equipment, net 39,504

22271 Operating lease assets with the right of use 15,212

15,877 Other long-term assets, net 2211

1785 Total assets $ 132,163

$ 120,281







LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL OF SHAREHOLDERS





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 21,921

23,717 Credit line 10,000

– Long-term liability – operating lease 15737

16,481 Total liabilities 47658

40,198 Shareholders’ equity 84,505

80,083 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 132,163

$ 120,281









