International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc. Announces the results of the first quarter 2022
CARLSBAD, California., November 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / – -Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (“NAI”) (Nasdaq: NAII), a leading formulator, manufacturer and trader of personalized nutritional supplements, announced today its net income of $ 3.3 million, or $ 0.51 per diluted share, on net sales of $ 38.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 compared to net income of $ 2.3 million, or $ 0.35 for reduced share, in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Net sales over three months completed September 30, 2021 seated $ 1.4 million, or 3.5%, in $ 38.3 million in comparison with $ 39.7 million recorded in the comparable period of last year. During the same period, sales of production under private contract decreased to $ 33.6 million, a decrease of 9.3% from the comparable quarter of last year. Sales of production under private contracts decreased mainly due to a 45% drop in sales to our largest client, mainly related to their European markets. This decline in sales was mainly offset by the increase in sales for new and existing customers, including significant sales by a new customer operating in the market directly to the customer. Closing of sales for the completed quarter September 30, 2021 exceeded $ 8.0 million and related mainly to supply chain and logistical constraints.
CarnoSyn beta-alanine rental income, licensing and sales of raw materials increased by 77.1% in $ 4.7 million during the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, compared to $ 2.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. The increase in revenue from licensing of patents and trademarks during the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 was mainly due to the increase in remittances to existing customers related to athletic activities and reopening gyms in line by easing COVID-19 restrictions nationwide. US compared to significant restrictions on athletic activity in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 combined with sales to new customers and higher average sales prices.
Based on our current sales order volumes, residual load and forecasts we have received from our customers; we now forecast that our consolidated net sales for fiscal year 2022 will increase between 7.0% and 10.0% compared to fiscal year 2021. We also forecast that we now generate operating income between 10.0% and 13.0% of net sales for the year our fiscal ending June 30, 2022. Sales and profitability during the first half of 2022 are projected to decline compared to the same period of fiscal year 2021. Our expectations for the first half of 2022 are driven by continued supply chain, manpower and logistical constraints, which all are expected to result in a set of existing orders that may not be fully cleared by the second half of fiscal year 2022. We currently anticipate that these supply and production chain challenges will be largely resolved during the second half of fiscal year 2022 As a result, we expect sales and profitability in the second half of 2022 to exceed the comparable period in fiscal year 2021, with the overall fiscal results of 2022 reflecting an increase in both sales and profitability on a yearly basis. full.
As for September 30, 2021, we had cash $ 20.0 million and working capital i $ 54.6 million compared to $ 32.1 million AND $ 58.3 million respectively, since June 30, 2021. As for September 30, 2021, ne patem $ 20.0 million available under our line of credit agreement.
Mark A. Sweet, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAI stated, “Despite declining sales from our largest customer, we have been able to make significant progress in growing our business with other customers across a range of channels, including acquisition the end of a new direct company.the customer-based client we expect to help drive significant future growth for our company.We believe the dietary supplement industry is in a period of significant growth and we find ourselves “in an enviable position where we are able to take advantage of new opportunities by utilizing our reputation for quality and integrity along with our capacity of available equipment backed by the strength of our balance sheet.”
“We continue to navigate the supply chain and personnel challenges that have resulted in more than normal workloads, but we believe we will be able to overcome these challenges by the end of this calendar year. Our investments “They are concerned with securing adequate inventory supplies, and workers are expected to pay dividends in the second half of our current fiscal year.”
“We believe that our favorable profitability as a percentage of sales is a trend that will be fully realized on the basis of a full year, supported by the improved combination of customers, capacity utilization, favorable translation of currency in foreign sales and enhanced contribution from our CarnoSyn business. “
An updated investor presentation will be posted on the investor relations page on our website later today (https://www.nai-online.com/our-company/investors/).
NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and trader of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnership services to its clients. Our comprehensive partnership approach provides a wide range of nutritional products and services to our customers, including research, clinical trials, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific food formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and distribution system design, regulatory review and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please see our website at http://www.nai-online.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 which are not historical facts and information. These statements represent our intentions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events, including, inter alia, our ability to develop, retain or increase sales to new and existing customers, our ability to attract and retain sufficient, COVID-19 and related impacts on raw material availability, our future revenue streams and financial condition, as well as future economic conditions and the impact of such conditions on our business. We wish to warn readers that these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and results for future periods to differ materially from any future statements or views expressed herein. The financial performance of NAI and the future statements contained herein are further assessed by other risks, including those presented from time to time in the documents submitted by us to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report. on Form 10-K.
CONTACT Michael Fortin, Chief Financial Officer, Natural Alternatives International, Inc., at 760-736-7700 or [email protected].
Website: http://www.nai-online.com
NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
(In thousands, except data per share)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
September 30,
2021
2020
NET SALES
$ 38,340
100.0%
$ 39,726
100.0%
The cost of goods sold
30,059
78.4%
33,721
84.9%
Gross profit
8281
21.6%
6005
15.1%
Sales costs, general and administrative
4053
10.6%
3920
9.9%
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
4228
11.0%
2085
5.2%
Other expenses, net
(26)
-0.1%
(321)
-0.8%
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
4202
11.0%
1764
4.4%
Expenditure (benefit) of income tax
946
(494)
NET INCOME
$ 3256
$ 2258
NET INCOME FOR JOINT SHARE:
Basic:
$ 0.52
$ 0.35
Diluted:
$ 0.51
$ 0.35
Average weighted common stock:
basis
6288
6418
Diluted
6351
6471
NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE
(In thousands)
(unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
aSSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 20,028
$ 32,133
Accounts receivable, net
20245
17,946
Inventories, net
31709
27,006
Other current assets
3254
3263
Total current assets
75236
80,348
Property and equipment, net
39,504
22271
Operating lease assets with the right of use
15,212
15,877
Other long-term assets, net
2211
1785
Total assets
$ 132,163
$ 120,281
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL OF SHAREHOLDERS
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
21,921
23,717
Credit line
10,000
–
Long-term liability – operating lease
15737
16,481
Total liabilities
47658
40,198
Shareholders’ equity
84,505
80,083
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
$ 132,163
$ 120,281
BURIMI Natural Alternatives International, Inc.
Sources
2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-alternatives-international-inc-announces-2022-q1-results-301420305.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]