Malala Yousafzai is married in England





Malala Yousafzai, who at the age of 17 became the youngest winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, got married in England on Tuesday, more than nine years after being shot in the head by the Taliban when she was a teenager. Ms. Yousafzai, 24, married Asser Malik, a manager for the Pakistan Cricket Board, in a small Islamic ceremony called nikkah, she said on Twitter. Both their families attended the ceremony in Birmingham, England. Today marks a precious day in my life, she wrote. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.

Ms. Yousafzai, one of the world’s most famous advocates for girls ’education, kept the details of her big day private. But she shared some photos, including one of her husband signing what appeared to be a marriage contract and another of the couple posing among autumn leaves. She was wearing a pink dress.

Her husband, Mr. Malik, is a manager of the Pakistani governing body for cricket, according to him LinkedIn page. He graduated in 2012 from the University of Management Sciences in Lahore, Pakistan. Congratulatory messages on social networks were poured from all over the world. asset Instagram, Greta Thunberg and Priyanka Chopra were among the benefactors. The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau said on Twitter that he and his wife hoped the couple would enjoy their special day: We wish you a happy life together, he wrote. Melinda French Gates said on Instagram: Congratulations! Very happy for you both! Tuesday’s wedding came more than nine years after Ms Yousafzai survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban for criticizing groups’ efforts to prevent Pakistani girls from attending school. At the time of the shooting, she was writing blog posts for the BBC about life under the Taliban in Pakistan’s Swat Valley. Severely injured in the attack, Ms Yousafzai was transferred to Britain for medical treatment. She moved with her family to Birmingham, England, in 2013, where she continued her education and became a activist for the education of girls, according to Fondi Malala, an organization she founded.

Mrs. Yousafzai graduated last year from Oxford University, where he completed a degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics, one of the most prestigious universities. In a guest essay in August for The New York Times, she wrote about her fears about Afghan girls attending school under the new Taliban rule.

