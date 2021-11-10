Brazilian businesses rely on the government to change the climate





GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – Powerful businesses are urging Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to drop the country’s longstanding resistance to key issues at this year’s UN climate talks, arguing that Brazil can not afford to miss the opportunity. to use its vast natural wealth in the fight against global warming. The Brazilian Business Council for Sustainable Development, which says it represents the companies behind almost half of the Latin American nation’s economy, has called on the government to curb illegal deforestation and ease its tough stance on carbonate. These demands seemed to be bearing fruit. Last week, Brazil surprised observers by joining an international pledge to stop and cancel deforestation by 2030. And a speech Wednesday by Brazil’s environment minister is expected to see the country set out a new position in carbon markets that can help break the long-term stalemate in issues. “We have positive signs from the government,” said Marina Grossi, president of the business group known by the Portuguese acronym CEBDS and which includes mining giants Anglo American and Vale, and oil firms Petrobras and Shell. Grossi said Brazil’s private sector believes the country can meet its target of achieving zero net emissions by 2050 – a date recently brought to 2060 – by protecting the vast carbon-absorbing Amazon. “It’s a great opportunity,” she told the Associated Press in an interview Tuesday. “Our big elephant in the room is illegal deforestation.” The Brazilian government has paid little attention to similar requests from environmental groups. But Grossi said big businesses could be in a better position to win over Bolsonaro’s right-wing government, which faces elections next year. “The private sector said it is good for business, it is not ideological,” she said. In addition to its ability to step up its emissions reduction efforts by rescuing the Amazon, Brazil could benefit greatly if countries at this year’s UN climate talks reach agreement on the issue of carbon markets. Known as “Article 6”, efforts to resolve the issue have escaped negotiators for years, but officials are optimistic that a breakthrough could be possible in Glasgow. Brazil is likely to compromise on its demands to keep the dubious carbon loans it accumulated under a previous deal. But an agreement that provides strict rules for carbon markets could make Brazil a major future destination for countries and companies hoping to offset their excess emissions. There are signs that the Brazilian government will drop its claims for old carbon loans. A minister and an aide to the environment ministry involved in the Glasgow negotiations told the AP that the decision to do so has already been made. Brazil is likely to seek to use its change of position to derive benefits, they said. The two spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks are private and ongoing. Speaking at a panel discussion, Brazilian Environment Minister Joaquim Leite stressed the need for greater financial support for developing countries to help achieve a green global transition. “We need more resources than just $ 100 billion a year. A study came out days ago from a bank that said $ 5 trillion a year, both public and private,” Leite said, adding that Brazil should have clear policies and incentives to promote green development. “When I plan green projects, I have to be more agile in approving the project, making it a reality,” he said. —— Alvares reported from Brazil.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/climate-and-environment/brazil-businesses-lean-on-government-to-shift-climate-stance-1.5658771 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos