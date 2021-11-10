How Columbus Ohio benefits when you resume international travel

Columbus’ economy will benefit after the ban on many international travelers was lifted on Monday, but the effects will not be felt soon, local economists say.

Between 325 and 350 people flew to Columbus every day on trips originating outside the United States in 2019, according to the Columbus Regional Airport Authority.

The authority does not have reliable figures for this year or 2020, said Sarah McQuaide, marketing and communications manager for the Columbus Regional Airport Authority, but there is no doubt that this figure fell at the start of the pandemic and has not yet recovered. Nationwide, international travel rates in the United States have dropped by approximately 70% compared to pre-COVID levels.

We know travel restrictions restricted entry to the U.S., McQuaide said.

Visitors from abroad are mostly here for business or academic pursuits, yet they visit the region’s attractions, eat at its restaurants, drink at its bars, stay in its hotels and shop from its shops, according to economists.

The ban affected travelers from most of Europe, along with individual countries including China, Mexico, Canada, India and Brazil.

People from those countries can now visit the United States if they are fully vaccinated against COVID.

However, airline experts warn that lifting an international travel ban will not immediately repatriate foreign visitors to Columbus the Great.

Columbus primarily a work-related travel destination

Most travelers who still fly to Columbus come here for work.

There are 340 foreign-owned enterprises in our 11-county area, said Deborah Scherer, managing director for global trade and investment at One Columbus.

Some examples: Japan-based Honda facilities in and around Marysville have attracted several other foreign suppliers to the region. Brewdog, based in Scotland, has a massive facility on the Winchester Canal that includes a hotel, a brewery and a brewery. Anheuser-Busch, whose parent company is AB InBev based in Belgium, has a brewery on the north side. And Roxane Laboratories and Boehringer Ingelheim Roxane are owned by Hikma Pharmaceuticals, UK.

The ability for executives to travel in and out to visit those facilities is essential to the health of companies, Scherer said.

Bill Lafayette, owner of Columbus economic consulting firm Regionomics, said he studied the impact of foreign visitors a few years ago.

It was quite essential, he said. Everyone thinks travelers are tourists, but just think of all the people who come from all over the world to work with people in Ohio State and Battelle. That obviously matters.

Foreign travelers can also help set up a hotel industry in Columbus devastated by pandemic blockages and restrictions.

They need to have a place to stay, Scherer said. And they generally eat out when they are here, and are likely to buy something to take home with them.

The Columbus metropolitan area, with its growing population and quality schools, is also an attractive location for an international company looking to establish roots in the United States, she said.

But foreign corporations are unlikely to invest here if they cannot visit the area, she said.

And the airports of the regions will undoubtedly benefit from hundreds of businessmen from abroad.

But the COVID pandemic is not over, and fears of catching and spreading the virus are likely to keep many travelers in their countries of origin, said Rod Borden, a former board member of the Columbus Regional Airport Authority who now teaches management of airlines in the State of Ohio. university.

Different countries have different rules, he said. And people are scared, even where travel is allowed.

Many countries require travelers to submit a negative COVID test to enter, which means catching the virus in another country can result in an unexpectedly long and potentially expensive stay in a foreign country, Borden said.

International flights to the US are approximately 30% of pre-COVID levels and he expects this figure to grow more slowly than domestic flights.

I think (lifting the ban) will help somehow, but it will not solve the problem in any way, Borden said.

