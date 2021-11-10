Brazil’s lower house approves constitutional amendment allowing Bolsonaro to spend more





BRAZIL (Reuters) – Brazil’s lower house of Congress on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment that would allow far-right President Jair Bolsonaro to spend an additional 92 billion reais ($ 16.5 billion) next year to increase spending on well-being before elections. PHOTO FILE: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro makes gestures during the ceremony for the Modernization of Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, October 7, 2021. REUTERS / Weslei Marcelino / File Photo The chamber voted 323-172 in a second vote required for changes to the constitution and the move now passes to the Senate, where Bolsonaro has said he may face resistance. The amendment would distribute governments to certain debt payments and court-ordered court solutions, allowing it to spend more on social welfare programs. It has shaken financial markets worried that spending increases will deepen Brazil’s budget deficit. Bolsonaro pressured lawmakers earlier Tuesday to support the amendment, saying in an interview with local media that if the government were forced to pay all court-ordered obligations ending next year, it would bankrupt Brazil. . However, his opponents said the bill was intended to bypass a constitutional spending limit so the government could double social welfare programs in a populist bid to win votes in next year’s presidential election. The amendment is essential for the government to be able to fund a renewed welfare program called Auxilio Brasil that will replace the long-term Bolsa Familia program started by former left-wing president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro’s plan is to double his monthly salary to 400 reai ($ 73) and expand the program to cover 17 million poor families. The Bolsa Familia lasted 18 years and never needed a change in the constitution to be funded. This is aimed at buying votes in next year’s elections, said Bira do Pindare, a congressman for the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB). He said the government had used a secret budget of pork barrel stocks to encourage lawmakers to pass the measure. Bolsonaro is expected to face Lula in next October’s election, though none of them have officially declared their candidacy. Opinion polls show that seven in 10 Brazilians would choose one or the other as their first choice for president, with polls showing that Lula has a comfortable lead at the moment. ($ 1 = 5.5103 real) Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello and Ricardo Brito; Written by Anthony Boadle and Gabriel Stargardter; Edited by Peter Cooney

