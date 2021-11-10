ASU International Football Recruitment

The state football program in the state of Arizona includes 13 international players. The program represents 10 different countries, including the US, and five different continents. (Photo by James Franks / Cronkite News)

TEMPE Icelands Birta Gudlaugs, the first student on the women’s soccer team in the United States of Arizona, committed to the Devils of the Sun without ever trespassing in the United States, much less on campus.

But after just hours on the phone with ASU coach Graham Winkworth, Gudlaugs was sold into the family atmosphere Winkworth had built up and decided to leave the Arctic tundra for the Sonoran Desert without even making an official visit.

Gudlaugs, who had been focused only on East Coast programs, was amazed by the close feeling and potential to play an elite level of football at the Pac-12 Conference.

I remember coach Graham telling me it was family, Gudlaugs said. That the group was really close.

It is not just a family, it is a diverse global group that Winkworth has assembled.

Winkworth has created a unique international recruitment effort from ASU Pac-12 competitors. The Sun Devil list includes 13 international players from 10 countries, including the US and five different continents.

The Winkworths list of 31 includes players from Iceland, New Zealand, England, the Netherlands, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, Canada, Japan and the United States.

We are looking for the best players in the world, said Winkworth. We were looking for the best American players, but we were also looking for the best international players.

As a leading international recruiter, Winkworth travels the world following the Games, often focusing on discovering national teams across the globe to identify their best prospects.

I’ve been to all sorts of places, Winkworth said. Bosnia, Lithuania, England, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Sweden, Brazil, Trinidad, Mexico. You name it, I’m all over the world.

The whole recruitment process revolves around the combined efforts of Winkworth, assistant coach Shigeyoshi Sugar Shinohara and assistant coach Jo Chubb.

Hundreds of emails flood into Shinohara’s inbox every week, as many potentially ask ASU staff to see their main roll or visit an upcoming game. As a front-line recruiter, Shinohara filters out all incoming requests and categorizes each player into three basic groups: No. Pretty Decent. Really good, he said.

The non-category is for those players who are not considered potential candidates for the team. Players in the fairly good category are usually asked to submit additional videos and information on upcoming games or exhibitions in which Shinohara may participate.

The really good category is reserved for players that Shinohara sends to Winkworths and who are usually invited to attend one of the Sun Devil Football Camps, which are open to any player to attend.

Camps in football and other sports give athletes a chance to see up close what it will take to play at the college level, expose them to coaches and give them a glimpse of the facilities.

It is just as useful for coaches.

Football is important, of course; we need good football players, Shinohara said. But when we know the player is good, we want to know the person. So when we do the recruitment process, we talk about football and academics, but more importantly how it is and how we are.

The warm winter weather in Arizona and the ASU campus in Tempe make it an ideal destination for international recruits, which may make the job a little easier for Winkworth and Chubb. Both are responsible for the international recruitment initiative.

Once Winkworth has uncovered an international perspective, he will contact her national team coach or get Chubb to connect with the player via social media. Winkworth has developed friendly relationships with many national team coaching staff.

Some are reluctant to send their players overseas to America, while others who are all for it, according to Winkworth, see it as a great opportunity to get an education and play a high level of football. while experiencing a different part of the world.

ASU Pac-12 competitors are not close to the 13 international players the Sun Devils have on the team. Colorado and Oregon are next on the list with players from five places on their lists. Arizona is last on the list without any international players.

The lure of playing in the Pac-12, the most competitive collegiate conference in women’s football, is enough to get some international recruits transferred to the US.

But Winkworth and his staff try to take it a step further by fostering a family atmosphere.

This is their home, Shinohara said. This is their family. We take care of the person and most importantly create a family environment.

Gudlaugs said she is amazed at the countless emails she receives from various ASU staff, who are checking on her and ensuring that her experience as an international student is equal to what was promised to her.

She said the flight to the US from Iceland was a bit daunting as Transportation Security Administration agents pulled her aside in security to check her visas and other details.

And she said her transition from Iceland to life in the US would have been much more difficult had it not been for her teammates.

The moment you step into that locker room and meet the whole team, you just know you are part of their family, Gudlaugs said. It is very good to know who you are addressing, that they will be there for you. This is not something guaranteed in every sport.

Most countries do not offer the combination of high-level football and an education that allows for a bachelor’s degree within the four years that athletes receive in the US This aspect of ASU is what attracted the elderly Eva Van Deursen from the Netherlands to Tempe.

Van Deursen recalls that she was impressed by her official visit when she saw the ASU football facilities, describing them as mostly professional facilities. They, along with academic opportunities, made an easy decision, Van Deursen said.

Football was not a very popular sport for women in the Netherlands when Van Deursen was growing up, but when the Netherlands beat Denmark in the 2017 UEFA Women’s Championship, women’s football exploded, Van Deursen said.

The Dutch women’s team was ranked fourth in the world by FIFA since August 2021.

Women’s football in Iceland has followed the same trend, with men’s football being traditionally more popular. But women’s football is making a big leap now, Gudlaugs said. Iceland’s women’s national team was ranked 16th in the world by FIFA since August 2021.

Both Van Deursen and Gudlaugs agree that football in the US is more capable, tactical and faster than in their home countries.

Gudlaugs and Van Duersen speak English, so a language barrier was not a problem for them or for ASU staff during recruitment.

But that is not always the case, according to Winkworth. Recruiting so many international players can be tricky.

At the time, when I had a recruit from Brazil, I decided to call him, Winkworth said. I had logged into Google (Translate) and typed what I was going to say and he did the translation.

So I’m there speaking Portuguese what I think is fantastic Portuguese with what I thought this young lady, Tasia, was. And then there was Tasia’s sister, apparently. She replied in Portuguese, and I certainly did not know what she was saying.

Even translating the British version of Winkworths into English under the American brand can be a challenge from time to time.

Winkworth recalled a day in practice when he said, Oh, that was a little suspicious and old Alexia Delagdo from Mexico asked, coach, what is suspicious?

We have a lot of fun, Winkworth said with a laugh. But we all speak the same football language.