COVID-19: Top news for the November 9 coronavirus pandemic





This daily news summary brings you a selection of the latest news and updates on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, as well as tips and tools to help you stay informed and protected.

Top Stories: Confirmed global COVID-19 cases exceed 250 million; Australia’s NSW says unvaccinated people are 16 times more likely to die from COVID-19; Bulgaria reports record daily deaths from COVID-19. 1. How is COVID-19 affecting the globe?

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have passed 250.4 million globally, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of confirmed deaths has now exceeded 5.05 million. More than 7.28 billion vaccination doses are administered globally, according to Our World in Data. The UK has said it will recognize vaccines in World Health Organization emergency use list later in November, adding China’s Sinovac, Sinopharm and India’s Covaxin to the list of approved vaccines for incoming travelers. India may resume delivery of Doses of COVID-19 vaccine at COVAX, the vaccine distribution facility, within a few weeks. It would be the first time since April that supplies are distributed through COVAX. AstraZeneca COVID-19 antibody cocktail has cleared the first step towards regulatory approval in Australia. Oral pills from Merck and Pfizer / BioNTech could have been shown to mitigate the worst effects of COVID-19 if taken early enough, but doctors have warned people not to confuse the benefits of treatments with the prevention offered by vaccines. The Danish government has proposed restoring the use of a digital “corona pass”, to be used when Danes visit indoor bars and restaurants as COVID-19 cases increase. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said yesterday that a single dose of it antibody cocktail reduced the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 81.6% in a late-stage trial, two to eight months after drug administration. Bulgaria has reported a record number of new ones daily death from COVID-19, as the country faces a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases. Thousands have gathered in New Zealand to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and government blockades. You can read more about vaccine mandates here. New cases confirmed every day of COVID-19 per million people in selected countries. Image: Our world in data 2. Australia’s NSW says unvaccinated 16 times more likely to die from COVID-19

Unvaccinated persons are 16 times more likely to end up in intensive care units or die from COVID-19, the Australian state of New South Wales said in a report. Officials have urged people to be vaccinated as the country struggles to live with COVID-19. Data from the state health department showed that only 11% of the 412 people who died from the Delta eruption during the four months to early October were fully vaccinated. The average age of those deaths was 82 years. Only about 3% of people in intensive care units had two doses, while more than 63% of the 61,800 cases detected between June 16 and October 7 were unvaccinated. “Young people with two doses of a vaccine experienced lower rates of infection and almost no serious illness, while those not vaccinated in this age group were at greater risk of developing COVID-19 and needed hospitalization.” said NSW Chief of Health Care Kerry Chant in a. statement.





3. Confirmed global COVID-19 cases exceed 250 million

Confirmed global cases with COVID-19 have exceeded 250 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. It comes as some countries in Eastern Europe continue to experience growing cases, while others lift travel restrictions and resume tourism. The average daily number of cases has dropped by 36% over the past three months, according to a Reuters analysis, but the virus is still infecting 50 million people worldwide every 90 days due to the highly transmitted Delta variant. In contrast, it took almost a year to record the first 50 million cases of COVID-19. Confirmed cumulative cases of COVID-19 worldwide. Image: Our world in data Health experts are optimistic that many nations have left behind the worst of the pandemic thanks to vaccines and natural exposure, though they warn that colder weather and upcoming holiday gatherings could increase cases. “We think that from now until the end of 2022, this is the point where we take control of this virus … where we can significantly reduce serious illness and death,” Maria Van Kerkhove, Technical Director of the World Health Organization for COVID-19. , told Reuters. The COVID Response Alliance for Social Entrepreneurship is a coalition of 85 global leaders, organized by the World Economic Forum. Its mission: Join hands in support of social entrepreneurs wherever they are as vital first responders to the pandemic and as pioneers of a green and inclusive economic reality. The Social Enterprise Action Agenda for COVID outlines 25 concrete recommendations for key stakeholders, including financiers and philanthropists, investors, government institutions, support organizations, and corporations. In January 2021, its members launched its 2021 Roadmap, through which its members will bring out an ambitious set of 21 action projects in 10 areas of work. Including corporate access and policy change in support of a social economy. For more information, see the Alliance website or its impact history here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/11/covid-19-coronavirus-pandemic-news-9-november-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos