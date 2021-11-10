NASA-SpaceX crew returns from record mission aboard International Space Station

November 8 (Reuters) – Four astronauts returned safely Monday from a record six-month NASA science mission aboard the International Space Station, spraying their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule into the Gulf of Mexico at the end of a one-day flight home.

The Dragon vehicle, dubbed Endeavor, was parachuted into the Florida coast as scheduled just after 22:30 EST on Monday (0330 GMT Tuesday), following a re-entry through the Earth’s atmosphere broadcast live by a NASA webcast.

Real-time infrared thermal imagery captured an image of the capsule flowing like a meteor through the night sky over the Gulf a few minutes before the fall.

Applause was heard from the flight control center as the four main parachutes inflated over the capsule, being seen crawling towards the Gulf surface and slowing to about 15 miles per hour (24 km / h) before falling gently into the sea. quiet.

“Endeavor, on behalf of SpaceX, welcome home to planet Earth,” a voice was heard from the SpaceX flight control center on the outskirts of Los Angeles telling the crew as a safe splash was confirmed.

“It’s fantastic to be back,” one of the astronauts replied by radio.

The return covered 199 full days in orbit, the longest ever for an entire US-launched crew, according to Kathy Lueders, NASA’s associate chief of space operations. It has surpassed the previous record of 168 days set by the previous SpaceX-NASA mission earlier this year, she said.

Within an hour of splashing, the capsule rose from the ocean onto the deck of a recovery ship and four astronauts were seen emerging one by one from the lid of the Endeavor.

Two NASA astronauts in flight – pilot Megan McArthur, 50, and mission commander Shane Kimbrough, 54 – were the first two outside the vehicle. They were followed by Japanese crew mate Akihiko Hoshide, 52, and his mission specialist colleague Thomas Pesquet, 43, a French engineer from the European Space Agency.

SpaceX Crew-2 stretches across the sky as it makes its return to Earth, in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, November 8, 2021, in this still image taken from a social media video. @ _tehgreat / through REUTERS Read more

Each smiles and a V-sign of victory as they are helped to enter the waiting race, unable to immediately maintain their weight after several months in the microgravity. They would undergo brief medical examinations and then be sent ashore by helicopter.

SACRED REVIEW

Operating autonomously, the spacecraft began its eight-hour return journey earlier in the day with a 90-minute flight around the space station as the crew shot a series of orbital mail observation photographs, orbiting the globe about 250 miles (400 miles). ). km) above.

Subsequently, the Dragon Crew continued with a series of maneuvers during the day to bring it closer to Earth before its final landing overnight.

Driven by a recent launch of its rocket propellants forward for a “burning from orbit”, the capsule re-entered the atmosphere at about 17,000 miles per hour (27,359 km / h) for a free fall towards the ocean below, during which crew communications were lost for several minutes.

The intense friction created as the capsule plunged into the atmosphere slowed its descent as it sent temperatures surrounding the outside of the vehicle to rise to 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit (1,927 degrees Celsius). The bottom of the capsule is covered by a shield that dissipates heat, preventing the vessel from burning.

The four astronauts set out to orbit on top of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that took off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 23rd.

It was the third crew sent to the space station under NASA’s new public-private partnership with SpaceX, the rocket company formed in 2002 by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who also founded electric car maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA). O).

The return team was named “Crew 2” because it marks the second “operational” crew NASA has launched aboard a SpaceX capsule since the resumption of human spaceflight from US soil last year, following a nine-year hiatus at the end of US space. . ship program in 2011.

The replacement crew, Crew 3, was originally scheduled to fly to the space station in late October, but that departure was delayed by weather problems and an unspecified medical issue involving one of the four crew members.

