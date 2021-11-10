Portland Thorns to hire former Canadian international Rhian Wilkinson as head coach: Resources





Portland Thorns FC has found their new coach for the 2022 season, according to numerous sources. Former Canadian international Rhian Wilkinson, who made an appearance for the Thorns in 2015, will succeed Mark Parsons after the end of the 2021 season and take over as coach. Wilkinson won two bronze medals with Canada in 2012 and 2016, and retired in 2017 with 181 appearances for the national team. In addition to her brief stay in Portland, she played the inaugural 2013 NWSL season with the Boston Breakers. As a trainer, she spent time as an assistant for Canada, as well as running under-20 and under-17 programs for her country. Earlier this year, Wilkinson went to England to serve on the lioness’ coaching staff alongside Hege Riise. Sources indicated that the employment will not be officially announced until after the end of the following NWSL season. The Thorns enter the play-offs as the best team of the regular season, earning the shield and a farewell to the semifinals. The Thorns also won the 2021 Challenge Cup this spring, as well as the 2021 International Women’s Cup this summer. Parsons will leave at the end of the season to lead the Netherlands full time. Thorns previously announced the hiring of Karina LeBlanc as the club’s new general manager. Sources said that while their hiring process had been in progress and had passed into the final stages before her hiring, LeBlanc was able to attend the final round of interviews. LeBlanc is no stranger to Wilkinson, having played with him for years in the Canadian national team. A source familiar with the hiring process said Thorn players were also involved, and the original list of candidates had over ten names on it. Portland also secured some continuity between the Parsons and Wilkinson eras by shutting down goalkeeping director Nadine Angerer, another former Thorn himself on another multi-year contract. There is more work to be done for both Wilkinson and LeBlanc than just maintaining the success of the teams on the field and adding banners to Providence Park. Thorns are still working on the consequences of reporting by Athletics about the behavior of former coach Paul Riley. (Photo: Maddie Meyer / FIFA via Getty Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theathletic.com/news/portland-thorns-to-hire-former-canadian-international-rhian-wilkinson-as-head-coach-sources/P2RWynBhxFw3/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

