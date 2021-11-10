Sask. environmental group pushes for change as main ceiling plan for federal oil and gas emissions





A Saskatchewan environmental group is urging the provincial government to think more when it comes to reducing emissions as the UN COP26 summit on climate change continues for its second week. “If Saskatchewan were a country, we would have the highest per capita greenhouse gas emissions in the world,” says a report from the Saskatchewan Environmental Society. The province now has higher annual greenhouse gas emissions than much more populous northern European countries such as Finland, Sweden and Norway, the report says. The environmental organization says it is concerned that Saskatchewan does not have a plan for deeper emissions cuts and issued 25 recommendations to the provincial government to be considered on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Scott Moe criticized the performance and proposals of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at COP26, a sign that the two are still at odds over climate policy and the way forward. IN a video posted on Twitter on Sunday, he criticized Trudeau and other government officials for hypocrisy who went to the conference in Scotland “to give us lessons to others on how we should change our behavior”. At the climate conference last week, Trudeau announced that Canada would impose a strong limit on emissions from the oil and gas sector, a plan Moe told reporters Tuesday that her government had not been consulted. “It will increase the price of gasoline for all Canadians for a long time and it will increase emissions worldwide,” Moe said. Steven Guilbeault, the federal environment minister, “did not make a phone call to our environment ministers to say, ‘We are thinking about this policy.’ We know it will have an impact on 30,000 families in Saskatchewan. thoughts about it? ‘”, said Moe. “This call was never made. This is not a way to lead a nation.” There are no new natural gas power plants: SES In a press release announcing its 25 recommendations, the Saskatchewan Environmental Society said provincial action was needed to curb emissions and “can not be left to Ottawa alone to provide guidance.” Saskatchewan’s 2017 “Prairie Resilience” climate change plan included measures that “were a step forward, but they are insufficient in the face of the climate emergency facing the world,” the group report said. “Today they are far from what Saskatchewan needs to do ‘the right part’ to help Canada meet its emission reduction obligations to the United Nations.” Peter Prebble, a board member of the Saskatchewan Environmental Society, said among many things, the province should not build any new natural gas stations. “If we want carbon neutrality in Saskatchewan by 2050, we need to have a carbon neutral network from 2035 to 2040,” he told a news conference Tuesday. Investing in more solar energy, reopening talks with Manitoba on hydropower imports and working with the federal government to transport more rail freight are all things the company said could help. Prebble said oil and gas emissions have fallen in recent years, but said this was largely due to federal government policies.

