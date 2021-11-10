International
Air Canada is not a company, so it is justified to ban any CEO who is not bilingual
Unlike many Canadians who have made the sport a complaint about service on our national airline planes, I consider myself a friend of Air Canada.
First, because my father, Yves Pratte, was named in 1968 as the first French-speaking Canadian to run the company.
Second, and most importantly, as I said in the Senate five years ago: “Air Canada is recognized as one of the best airlines in the world, one of the safest airlines in the world. It employs 33,000 Canadians and spends $ 10 billion a year in Canada. “Maybe we tend to forget some positive aspects of Air Canada.”
Air Canada has been a private corporation since the passage of the Air Canada Public Privatization Act in 1988. This means that its primary purpose is to make money for its shareholders. But the act also allows this private company to continue using the name “Air Canada”.
Therefore, although privatized, Air Canada remains Canada’s national airline, a brand widely used in its marketing. This is a great privilege for the business, but it comes with obligations.
First and foremost, Law on Official Languages applies to the corporation. Air Canada is a bilingual company because it is not a company, it is the main airline of Canada. This causes some inconvenience to the company. It is not always easy to arrange escort schedules so that there is always a French-speaking person on board. Moreover, in some regions, finding bilingual staff can be a challenge.
So, as any francophone flying with the company will prove, it happens very often that it cannot be served in French. Consumers complain to the official language commissioner. The Commissioner issues a report. The company, often, ignores the report.
It is true that in recent years there have been improvements in the bilingual service. But if Air Canada is to continue to benefit from this priceless brand, it needs to do better. Obligations for official languages should be seen as a duty owed to the nation, not as handcuffs hindering company operations.
There is only one way to ensure that Air Canada fulfills its obligations under the Official Languages Act: the message and the will must come from above. Chief Executive Officer. If the CEO is not bilingual, why do you need a flight attendant? If the CEO does not take Air Canada’s founding act seriously, who will?
This is why the Air Canada manager must: 1) speak both official languages and 2) take the official language file under his arm. Consequently, the board of Air Canada must henceforth appoint bilingual persons as directors of the company.
Some will say that such a requirement would limit the board’s ability to nominate the best person. This is both stupid and offensive. If this requirement becomes clear once and for all, English-speaking Canadians who have the ambition to one day become CEO of Air Canada will make sure they learn French. If they do not, they can send their CV to dozens of other large corporations that are not Canadian icons.
It is sad that we have to remind Canadians of the essential importance, for our country, of the Official Languages Act. It is sad that the Air Canada board does not seem to realize that this is partly what makes the Air Canada brand so strong. And especially sad that Michael Rousseau, when he first set his eyes on the corner office, lacked the wisdom and curiosity to learn the language spoken by 8 million Canadians.
Had Rousseau done so, the CEO would have been even more qualified to lead this great company. And he would have avoided a controversy whose political impact in Québec could be felt for years.
https://www.thestar.com/opinion/contributors/2021/11/09/air-canada-is-not-any-company-so-it-is-justified-to-ground-any-ceos-who-are-not-bilingual.html
