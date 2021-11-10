Real estate agents prepare for the return of foreign buyers with the end of the travel ban

(TheRealDeal) – The gates are opening and residential agents in major US markets like New York and Miami are preparing for a revival of foreign buyers. Potential buyers who have stood aside since the pandemic began last year are scheduling meetings with their agents in the US now that the travel ban has been lifted on Monday for 33 countries, including some in the European Union, the UK, China , Canada, Mexico, Brazil and India.

Foreign home purchases in the US fellfrom April 2020 to March 2021, according to the National Realtors Association, a 27 percent drop to $ 54.4 billion, compared to a year earlier.

While these buyers were absent, housing prices skyrocketed and inventory fell to record levels in some cities.

Broker Enzo Rosani, a partner with Barnes International in Miami that works primarily with European clients, said its buyers are coming to South Florida right now that the ban has been lifted. He was preparing for them by finding short-term rentals and setting up shows and meetings at malls. His clients are looking at apartments priced from about $ 700,000 to $ 2 million and up.

Supply is a problem, especially as Miami is entering its high season. In South Florida, sales of single-family homes have increased over the past year and a half, with many locals now having off-market prices and opting for apartments.

The market is super intensive and inventory is low, Rosani said, citing an increase in supply wars. He is creating as many shows as possible to give his clients options. Europeans hate [bidding wars]. Once they feel rushed, it’s a twist. Read more

Craig Studnicky, broker and CEO of International Sales Group in South Florida, said every realtor in the region has heard from their international clients, particularly from Canada, Colombia and Peru.

I think they will be largely disappointed with the lack of home supply, Studnicky said. There just isn’t much to buy, so they will be very frustrated with that reality. But there are apartments to buy.

Agents have also traveled outside the US to showcase new apartment developments.

Edgardo Defortuna, president and CEO of Miami-based brokerage and development firm Fortune International Group, said his agents have traveled to promote pre-conservation projects in Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Peru.

Foreigners immediately began booking their flights to major U.S. cities when the White House announced that the Covid-19 border restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors would be lifted on November 8th.

Brown Harris Stevens broker Martha Kramer noticed that her phone was buzzing with announcements, her overseas clients telling her they were eager to schedule appointments to personally view New York City city charts.

These are people who are used to traveling, who are not used to saying you can not travel to XYZ, Kramer said. She compared the last year and a half for them to being in prison.

While some travel exemptions allowed visitors to the US, many clients like her had spent nearly two years without tour lists physically, choosing instead to make deals virtually, with invisible views.

This was especially the case for those seeking to close major home purchases, some brokers said. However, when it came to investment properties and terrain properties, buyers preferred to wait. With border restrictions lifted now, these buyers are expected to make big money moves.

Charlie Attias, a leading broker at Compass in New York City, began preparations months ago for the wave of buyers he expected. The appointments he has listed are unheard of at this time of year, when the city sales market usually slows down in the middle of the holiday season. Some of his clients are coming to see the lists between Christmas and New Year.

The arrival of international buyers comes as the Manhattan home sales market is on fire, with the third busiest quarter in decades. Although activity accelerated, supply remained higher than usual, so prices remained stable.

Stan Ponte, senior global real estate consultant at Sothebys International Realtys in New York, called the return of foreign buyers a perfect puzzle that could change that. They can absorb inventory and put pressure on prices to raise them.

While he does not have dozens of meetings scheduled in the coming weeks, the number (which he declined to specify) is enough for him to say that the influx has just begun.

We know it is happening and we were ahead of it, Ponte said. Each article talks about the overall economic impact of foreign travel. When those things are happening, real estate is happening.

Status quo

Some brokers, on the other hand, suggested that lifting travel restrictions would not change the fact that many serious buyers were already okay with buying homes virtually, said Hala Adra, a broker at one of Compass DC offices. Ongoing visa support is also a matter of concern, Hala said, adding that some clients delayed visa appointments until 2022.

For me it is November 8th [just] a date, said Adra. We would still see a delay of international people physically coming here, unless they are here on a student visa, or this is facilitated by the international organization they work for here. If they come by themselves, the appointment time at their local embassy is delayed.

In Los Angeles, brokers do not expect a massive wave of international buyers, but expect activity to grow especially in the ultra-luxury market.

Unlike New York and Miami, the LA market has not been affected by a large loss of international buyers in recent years, given that most real estate has been hijacked by domestic clients, said Compass broker Ari Afshar.

Afshar said he was talking to international agents, but there were mixed signals in the expected buying activity from the US.

I think it will be a wait and see, he said.

Stephen Shapiro, who heads the luxury brokerage agency Westside Estates in LA, said he does not expect a massive influx of buyers, as his clients have always been mostly from the US.

We focus on local buyers, he said. When an international buyer came in, they were prepared to serve.

Los Angeles has never experienced the same share of international buyers as New York or Miami, brokers agreed. Eastern time is generally preferred by Asian and European buyers, and South American investors tend to gravitate toward Miami.

However, extremely high net worth buyers from abroad have historically accumulated in LA neighborhoods like Beverly Hills, Holmby Hills and Brentwood, and international buyers can return to that high housing market.

Some brokers have already seen an increase in activity. Douglas Elliman has had high net worth buyers from Russia and Japan expressing interest in high-end properties in these neighborhoods, according to Stephen Kotler, who runs West Bank mediation operations.

Compass broker Karl Gambino, which also operates in New York and Miami, agreed. He expects international buyers to start filling the LA ultra-luxury market this month.

While many foreign buyers have not been able to travel to the U.S. since last March, domestic buyers took over, especially in states that include Florida and Texas. That may now change.

We have basically had an American market for the last five, six years. It has been red, white and blue all the way, said Dora Puig, a luxury broker in Miami Beach. I just think there would be a tsunami of foreigners coming to market. I told my team, prepare yourself.