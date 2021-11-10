Kodansha opens a competition for the development of video games Fairy Tail





During the event Indie Live Expo Winter 2021 editorial Kodansha and the author Hiro mashima announced they are running a contest to find someone to develop a video game based on its franchise Fairy tail. Applications will start on December 1, 2021 and end on January 17, 2022. The winner will be eligible to receive a grant of 15 million yen (over $ 132.25 thousand) for development. Applications will be accepted at this connection. One million yen of grant money comes out of her pocket. Hiro mashima, and the remaining amount of Kodansha. According to the publisher, the video game should convey the charm of the characters Fairy tail. It can be a version of an existing game concept and every genre matters. It is also not necessary to be a fan of the work to apply to the competition. Game development should take about a year, and can be on any platform. The developer will also be responsible for marketing and distributing the video game. Furthermore, Kodansha will share the financial benefits after release with the developer. Finally, if the developer is a multi-person team, the grant money goes to the entire team. Kodansha has published a preliminary schedule for closing applications. In February 2022 he will review the documents and in the first half of March will start conducting interviews. At the end of March he will draft the contract and in April 2022 he will sign the contract with the winner he confirms. Thus, part of the application criteria include that the promoter must be over 18 years old in April 2022. Fairy Tail Summary In the mystical land of Fiore, magic is an essential part of daily life. Countless magic guilds are the core of all magical activity, serving as places for like-minded magicians to come together and accept job applications. Among them, Fairy Tail stands out as a place of strength, soul and family. Lucy Heartfilia is a young witch looking for the keys to the door of heaven and her dream is to become a complete witch by joining this famous ward. In his quest, he meets Natsu Dragneel and his partner Happy, who are looking for Natsu’s adoptive father, the dragon Igneel. Being deceived by a man, Lucy falls into an abduction attempt, only to escape from Natsu. To her surprise, he reveals that he is a member of Fairy Tail and invites her to join him. There, Lucy meets strange members of the guild, such as ice magician Gray Fullbuster and magic swordsman Erza Scarlet. Together, as a family, they fight the forces of evil, help those in need, and make new friends, all while enjoying the endless adventure that is Fairy Tail. Source: Siliconera (C)

