



The international community reacted strongly against the deepening border crisis between Belarus and Poland on Tuesday, as thousands of migrants from Belarus continued to flock to the Polish border as they seek to join the European Union. Poland continues blame the situation on the Belarusian government, saying that the Belarusian army is coordinating and encouraging a massive influx of migration from the Middle East to Poland as a deliberate act to destabilize the European Union. President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Union agreed with the Polish view in a statement, saying that the instrumentalization of migrants for political purposes from Belarus is unacceptable and called on EU member states to adopt an extended regime of sanctions against Belarus for what it described as an attack hybrid. NATO President Jens Stoltenberg expressed similar concerns, saying that NATO stood in solidarity with Poland and all our allies in the region. American state Department severely condemn[ed] The Belarusian government on the situation, calling it political exploitation and coercion of vulnerable people and affirmed US support for Poland. The State Department also stated that the US government will continue to put pressure on President Lukashenko of Belarus and called on his government to immediately stop facilitating the flow of migrants through Belarus. Meanwhile the United Nations EXPRESS concern over the treatment of migrants at the border, with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organization for Migration issuing a joint statement calling on all UN member states to guarantee the security and human rights of migrants and refugees, and reminding the governments involved that Immediate and unhindered access to provide humanitarian assistance to migrants should be the highest priority. The statement stressed the harshness of cold weather conditions at the border and called miserable the use of migrants and refugees for political purposes. Poland and Belarus have experienced heightened border crossings this year, with the Polish parliament passing a bill authorizing a border wall with Belarus in October in direct response to an increase in migrants from the Middle East who travel through Belarus to Poland. The Belarusian government is believed to be sponsoring and encouraging the movement of thousands of migrants to Poland as a means of retaliating for EU sanctions imposed on Belarus earlier this year.

