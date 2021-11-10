Fresenius Medical Care Unveils Intelligent Home Dialysis Solutions at China International Import Exhibition (CIIE)

HONG KONG – (TELI BUSINESS) – Fresenius Medical Care, the world’s leading provider of products and services for individuals with kidney disease, today presented its advances in home dialysis solutions at the China International Import Exhibition (CIIE) in Shanghai. The company unveiled new digitized options that enable patients with end-stage kidney disease to perform dialysis in the comfort of their own homes, including the 5008S hemodialysis machine (HD) and a new automated peritoneal dialysis machine (APD) . Importantly, these new technologies will be supported by Fresenius Medical Cares (TDMS +)’s DiaSmart Intelligent Therapy Data Management System, which enables healthcare professionals to remotely monitor and manage patients during their dialysis treatments. in home.

Home dialysis is becoming a potential treatment alternative for patients in China

According to a 2012 epidemiological study, the prevalence of chronic kidney disease in adults in China is up to 10.06%.1 People with the most advanced form of chronic kidney disease, called end-stage kidney disease, need dialysis to sustain their lives. Dialysis performs most of the normal functions of the kidneys and can be given in two main ways: hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. In hemodialysis or HD, an ‘artificial kidney’ called a dialyzer and an HD apparatus are used to remove excess water and waste products from the patient’s blood. The purified blood then returns to the body. In peritoneal dialysis or PD, blood is cleared within the patient’s peritoneal cavity, a space inside the abdomen. PD is available as continuous outpatient peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) for daytime use and as an automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) for overnight use.

In China, most people who need regular dialysis have their treatment at a hospital or dialysis center two to three times a week. In recent years, and driven by the experience of the COVID-19 pandemic, home dialysis has increasingly become a potential treatment option in China. Offered in the comfort of the patient’s home, dialysis can be scheduled to suit their lifestyle by offering greater flexibility, the ability to maintain work and social relationships, and potentially improve quality of life.2 Home dialysis is cost effective and in some remote areas may be the only treatment option available.

Fresenius Medical Care brings advanced home hemodialysis solutions to China

In April 2020, the first home hemodialysis in mainland China was successfully undertaken using the Fresenius Medical Cares 5008S HD home apparatus and was reported in the specialized medical journal. International Hemodialysis.3 Dialysis was performed independently of the patient, confirming the feasibility of this treatment option for patients in China.

Through the delivery of the 5008S, Fresenius Medical Care is committed to advancing home hemodialysis in China by meeting the individual needs of the patient. The machine offers advanced home hemodialysis therapy with features that ensure safe and simple operation of the patient. The 5008S can also be operated remotely, allowing nephrologists to monitor their patients’ therapy in real time.

Introduction of automatic peritoneal dialysis (APD) in China

At CIIE, Fresenius Medical Care also introduced an automated peritoneal dialysis machine (APD) in China. This computerized dialysis option is complemented by a comprehensive service that supports patients and healthcare professionals at every stage of the treatment path from establishing a dialysis access point in the hospital, training the patient to perform his / her dialysis, monitoring patient treatment data at home. , and providing ongoing follow-up.

Intelligent system solutions empower patient monitoring in real time

In home dialysis, a reliable data management system is essential to support real-time remote monitoring of each patient’s condition and treatment. The Fresenius Medical Cares DiaSmart system is powered by the company proprietary therapy data management system, TDMS +, and can be remotely connected to both the 5008S HD and newer APD machines. With the DiaSmart system, patient treatment data can be uploaded with one click, allowing healthcare professionals to monitor and manage dialysis and generate a data analysis report. With its user-friendly interface, seamless software-hardware connectivity, personalized statistical analysis, and end-to-end quality control, the TDMS + Smart Management System helps standardize operations and improve home dialysis efficiency.

Mr. Alan Chen, Executive Vice President of Fresenius Medical Care Greater China, said: This is the third time that Fresenius Medical Care has participated in CIIE. This year, we are introducing our advanced smart home dialysis solutions, which are backed by the power of our research and development and our understanding of the needs of healthcare professionals and patients.

Mr. Harry de Wit, CEO of Fresenius Medical Care Asia Pacific, said: “With these innovations, our hope is to offer patients in China new options for safe dialysis in their homes in ways that complement their individual needs and that can improve the quality of life. Fresenius Medical Care will continue to commit to the ongoing development of pioneering medical technologies and their introduction to the renal care community and patients in China and throughout Asia Pacific.

